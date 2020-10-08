Schools and Colleges in India Will Not Reopen From October 15? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, October 8: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government has issued an order saying that schools and colleges in India will not reopen from October 15 as announced in Unlock 5 guidelines. A morphed photo claims that the Central Government has now changed its decision of opening schools in a phased manner from October 15 and has decided not to open them now. The fake news is being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, triggering panic and confusion among people. Schools Will Remain Closed Until December 2020? Fake Information Being Circulated on Social Media.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) categorically stated that the claim is fake. It added saying that the Education Ministry has recently issued guidelines related to opening of schools in a graded manner after October 15, 2020. The Ministry stated that as per MHA order dated September 30, States/UT Governments may take a decision in respect of reopening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner in consultation with the respective schools/institutions management and based on local situation. Government Schools to be Privatised Throughout India? PIB Fact Check Terms The Report Fake News.

Here's the tweet:

The school reopening guidelines refer to learning with physical/social distancing and the academic aspects related to the delivery of education, such as, curriculum transactions, instructional load, timetables, assessment, etc. These are advisory in nature. States and UTs may use these in the manner deemed fit to prepare their own guidelines.

