Truck-Helicopter Crash Video is From Amritsar? Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Clip Was Shot in Brazil

New Delhi, July 23: A video clip is going viral on social media, showing a clash between a truck and helicopter. Those sharing the footage on Twitter and forwarding it on WhatsApp claim that the freak accident took place in Amritsar, the border town located in Indian northwestern state of Punjab. A fact check, however, debunked the fake news.

Claim: Dozens of social media handle uploaded the clip, in which a lorry could be seen approaching near a landed helicopter whose blades are moving. In a matter of seconds, the blades ram into the carrier section of the truck. Those sharing the video claim it was shot in Amritsar, Punjab.

See Posts Shared by Twitter Users

Helicopter accident with a truck in Amritsar Punjab. This happens only in India. pic.twitter.com/E48SLvS8Ll — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) July 22, 2020

'At Ratan Singh Chowk in Amritsar', Users Claimed

*It's Happen Only in India ...* Amritsar Ratan Singh Chowk.. Accident of Helicopter & Truck 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/XNs72d3jdV — Bank Nifty :3rd to 7th August Unexpected level (@BrainandMoney) July 22, 2020

Fact-Check: On searching for the keywords 'helicopter-truck crash', no news article was found to link the incident with Amritsar. On contrary, an accident involving the same truck and lorry was reported in Brazil, in January this year. A Daily Mail article revealed that the incident took place in Rio Branco city of the Latin American nation.

Further, a video was also found dating January 24, which showed the accident of same truck and lorry in Rio Branco city. Check the clip below:

Truck drove into a police helicopter in Rio Branco, Brazil. Occupants suffered minor injuries. 😏🚁 pic.twitter.com/pVr5EJ7RNM — Rotarywing (@Rotarywings1) January 24, 2020

The fact-check, therefore, proved that the clip is six month old, and was not shot in Amritsar town. It was proved that the video is from Brazil, where the incident took place on January 21.

Fact check

Claim : Crash between helicopter and truck in Amritsar, video shot Conclusion : Fake news. The clip was shot in Brazil, where the freak accident took place on January 21. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).