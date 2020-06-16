Failed Doomsday Predictions: As Conspiracy Theorists Cite Julian Calendar to Predict World End Date to Be June 21, Take a Look at 7 Times Such Prophecies Went Wrong

June 21 is predicted to the doomsday, the day when the world will come to an end. Even the thought of it sends chills through the spine, right? To millennials, this might remind of the year 2012 when it was said that on December 21 cataclysmic events would occur and end the world. Thankfully it didn't really happen, however, now it is being said that the world is going to end on June 21 and that it is 2012 disguised as 2020. Doomsday This Month? Conspiracy Theorists Cite Julian Calendar to Predict World End Date to Be June 21; Claim Mayan Calendar Stating 2012 Apocalypse Was Read Wrong!

Just recently, scientist Paolo Tagalogun issued a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, saying that using the “Julian Calendar” technically has the world in 2012 at the moment. Well, while this may sound extremely scary, this really isn't the first time a doomsday prediction has been made. There have been numerous predictions saying that the world is coming to an end. But here we are in the very world! Let's take a look at some of the doomsday predictions in the past:

April 29, 2007

In the 1990 book, The New Millennium, Pat Robertson suggested that on April 29, 2007, Earth will be destroyed. Many thought it to be the doomsday but fortunately nothing as such happened.

Dec 21, 2012

2012, Dec 21 scared the whole world. It was predicted that the world would be destroyed by the end of the 13th b'ak'tun by an asteroid, Nibiru. It was even indicated that if not Nibiru, some other celestial object, alien invasion or a supernova would finish earth.

Apr 2014–Sep 2015

John Hagee and Mark Biltz predicted the blood moon prophecy in 2014 and 2008 respectively. They claim that the tetrad in 2014 and 2015 may represent the beginning of the Messianic end times.

Sep23 –Oct 15, 2017

Conspiracy theorist David Meade predicted that Nibiru that was supposed to hit Earth in 2012 would finally become visible and "soon" destroy the Earth.

April 23, 2018

After the failure of the 2017 prediction, David Meade foretold that the world would end on April 23, 2018, which again turned out to be false.

June 9, 2019

After failed prediction in the years 2011, 2012, and then 2013, Ronald Weinland made a prophecy that finally Jesus would return on June 9, 2019.

2020 Scientist Paolo Tagalogun & Jeane Dixon

Finally, the one we are yet to witness aka doomsday in June 2020. It is said that Dixon predicted Armageddon taking place in 2020. Before this, she had predicted the world would end on February 4, 1962. Also, conspiracy theorists cite Julian Calendar to predict world end date to be June 21. It claims that Mayan Calendar states 2012 apocalypse was read wrong! Scientist Paolo Tagalogun issued a series of tweets, which have since been deleted, saying that using the “Julian Calendar” technically has the world in 2012 at the moment and that the world will come to an end on June 21.

