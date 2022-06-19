Father’s Day is a day to celebrate the man that had made you laugh the most. This year we celebrate the day on June 19. It’s time to remember and relive the cheerful and laughing memories that you have made with the first man of your life. A father is your protector, your first friend and one on who you can totally rely. As you celebrate Father’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated funny memes that you can download and send to one and all to spread some laughs among all the fathers on this day. WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Messages, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Fatherhood

Fathers can be as funny as strict as they can be at the same time. They can be mood changers by channelising their energy in whatever direction the situation demands. They can save you from your mother’s scolding and at the same time play a kid with you by teasing about your mistakes in front of everyone as they crack a joke. Here are some funny memes about your dad that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to make the most out of Father’s Day 2022. WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Greetings, Quotes, Facebook Messages, SMS and Photos to Send Your Dad.

Me : happy father's day papa you're the best father in the world you're my hero Papa : pic.twitter.com/d6qepacNvp — @ memes phor yu (@memesphoryu) June 19, 2022

side se hato meri Father's day meme Post hone ja rhi he :) #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/zJsUsSLLgj — Imagineer 🎓👨‍🔬👑 (@theimagineer__) June 19, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by not private (@edgy_or_whateva)

Fatherhood isn’t the same for everyone. Some have a strict one while others have a calm and happy-go-lucky kind of father. But one thing that remains the same is love. Every father loves his child like no one else ever can. Today is the day to celebrate that man. Here are funny memes that you can download and send to all your friends to create a cheerful atmosphere this Father’s Day. Wishing everyone Happy Father’s Day 2022!

