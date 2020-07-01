Brace yourselves, as we may have just got an anthem for 2020! A year that has been throwing one disaster after another, has been summed up in the latest song by a band called Avenue Beat. They call it F*ck 2020 and the lyrics are something everyone's relating too. So it is no wonder that after a small part of the song was released on TikTok, it got over 4 million views! You know, it could be the next anthem for this year, of which six months are still left. The video has been shared on Twitter and Instagram and people are loving it. 2020 is Half Over! Netizens Welcome July Hoping The Year Would be Good Hereon With Funny Memes and GIFs.

Avenue beat is a three-member band from Nashville, Tennessee. The Indi-pop group, more popular over TikTok released a song that resonates everyone's feelings. They call it "F*ck 2020" and it starts with how everyone believed that 2020 was going to be their year. But then the pandemic came along and it messed with everyone's plan. The lyrics describe how the year changed drastically with more problems coming in, making everyone feel to curse the year. In the video, there are three girls standing nearly expressionless as they sing the song. The background plays YouTube video snippets that play all things that went wrong this year- Australian bushfires, Coronavirus, murder hornets, Kobe Bryant's death, George Floyd incident etc. #2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avenue Beat (@avenuebeat) on Jun 28, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

The comments section is full of praises with people waiting for the whole song video on YouTube. Many have said they cannot stop listening to this song. Singer Brooke Simpson wrote, "THIS IS THE OFFICIAL THEME SONG TO THIS YEAR." The tune is addictive for some and they cannot stop crooning it. Well, with the minute-long clip going viral, no guesses that the song would be a hit once the full video is out!

