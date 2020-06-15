Coronavirus in India: Live Map

#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 10:20 AM IST
#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
#2020WorstYear Memes (Photo Credits: @whoashuhuh/ @memeholicbandi)

Can this year be any better? It seems like, we stepped into this New Year and a new decade to only come across disappointment. We are at a pandemic, and as much difficult each day is to lead this ‘new normal’ life, there are other news and updates that continue to hit us and make us only ask, ‘Why 2020? Why are you doing this to us?’ We don’t if it is actually the year or it just was meant to be what it is at the moment, but netizens for sure are done with this year. This why #2020WorstYear memes, sad tweets and jokes are going viral on Twitter with social media users expressing their dissatisfaction over this year. While COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind, there are a lot of other reasons, 2020 has been absolutely wild. And it seems like, there is no end to disappointing news. Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!

Mission 2020, vision 2020, goals to achieve this year, so many plans for this iconic year, and then came the moment of truth. The pandemic has already taken a significant toll on our mental status. While we continue to cope with that, there is so many distressing news that only discourages us. There are job losses, global economic slowdown, oil prices in minus, cyclones, earthquakes and deaths. Tensions are everywhere! And the latest #2020WorstYear has been trending specifically after the tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput made to the headlines. Netizens are shocked! In a bid to calm this moment of strain and spread some laughter with relatable reactions, netizens are making memes and sharing sad tweets to express how 2020 is disappointing us. 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter, Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Is Shaping Up to Be!

#2020WorstYear Memes

Don't Know How to Express This!

Ironic Much?

Netizens to 2020

Seems Like!

Twitterati is Sad

They Aren't Happy!

Maybe

It is difficult to believe that 2020 is nearing its halfway point. The past six months have encompassed what feels like an eternity of global events. But to overcome the headlines, the most light-hearted way and take stock of everything we experienced in 2020 has been through memes. They have given our daily assault of reality some much-needed moments of cheer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

