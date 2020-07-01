Half of 2020 is over, does that give you some sort of relief? We can totally get it if you are only looking forward to the year to end at this point. This year has definitely been harsh on us, and at this moment Coronavirus pandemic seems just another problem we are dealing with. As today begins the other half of the year, some netizens are expressing the relief of having made it well this far and hoping July would be good. Some have made funny tweets and memes about the year 2020 until now, while others hope it would get better in the second half. Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!

The year started with the crisis of Australian bushfires, then there was US-Iran war-like situation cropping up, followed by the outbreak of Coronavirus which has spread around the globe today. Along with the growing cases of COVID-19 every day, some parts of the world saw cyclones, forest fires, earthquakes and rising temperatures. So 2020 seems no less than a chapter of an apocalyptic movie, not to forget the doomsday predictions coming in. But as we made it through six months of it, we can hope that July comes as a better start to the second half of the year.

Check Some Tweets Welcoming July:

Half Over

2020 is just about half over! pic.twitter.com/DHbKZjaZMW — best of schitt’s creek (@bestofschitts) July 1, 2020

Hoping for Better Days

First half of 2020 is finally over. Hoping and praying that the other half will give us the best days to live. 💙 Happy 1st of July folks! 🙏🏻😇 — Sir Jhay Am (@sirmiggy27) June 30, 2020

Exhausting

Exhausting fact of the day: Only half of 2020 is over. — MoSalem (@moesalem92) July 1, 2020

Good and Bad News

The good news is 2020 is half over. The bad news is 2020 is only half over. — Kathy Jones (@KathyJones) July 1, 2020

Most of Us Now

Me realizing it’s July 1st and just waiting to see what fresh hell 2020 releases upon us for this month pic.twitter.com/mJm5n5qZkt — 𝚕 𝚞 𝚗 𝚎. 🍄🌿 (@LuneACNH) July 1, 2020

Enter Part II

Apt!

As some hope for better days, others are just bracing for what more bad news this month will get us. Well, as we are already brave on the pandemic in a great measure, let us hope the other half does bring some positive news like a vaccine update or something. Happy July to all of you!

