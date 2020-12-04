It's the season of monoliths. They appear everywhere they want to and the world can simply sit back and watch the drama. It could be an act of aliens or some other extra-terrestrial forces, but what if pranksters are behind the disappearing game? We wonder what mode of transportation they use. Well, let's keep that aside for some time, because we have found a new monolith, a brand new one. It's Fevicol that is standing tall in the middle of nowhere, or we suppose, like every other monolith. But considering its reputation, we expect it to stand there for the rest of its life. Fevicol took to social media sharing photo of a wooden plank with Fevicol poster on it. Monolith Mania Continues! Mysterious Metal Monolith NOW APPEARS at Atascadero’s Pine Mountain in California, Is It the Work of Aliens or Pranksters? Netizens Doubt All Possibilities.

They posted it with the caption, "Appeared on our feed, now it's stuck forever! #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod" Also a caption on the picture reads, "This monolith will not disappear." Our only hope is nobody is playing games this time. And the comments section is filled with netizens who cannot stop laughing at the monolith that has to remain at one place the rest of its life.

A Fevicol Monolith Appears!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fevicol (@fevicolkajod)

The monolith which was earlier in Utah had vanished and one appeared in Romania. And thereafter a third monolith was recently found in California. This happened over a span of a few days leaving the internet wondering what was happening. The monolith which went missing from Utah was a thin metal block with a shiny surface. The ones that appeared in Romania and California also looked similar to it. However, it is not known if the were all the same or were all different ones.

