Are you still curious about the appearance of monoliths across the world? We don't blame you if you have lost interest by now. After a giant structure popped up in middle of nowhere in Utah desert, so many similar ones mysteriously appeared and disappeared in other parts of the world. A recent one was seen in Wisconsin's hiking trail. Now, there is a level up to this game, as a giant caveman replaces the monoliths! Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis saw a caveman enclosed in an ice making a sudden appearance overnight. So are we expecting the weirdness of 2020 to follow in 2021? Well, no, the mystery of this structure has been cleared. Monolith From Intergalactic Federation? Hide The Pain Harold Shares Picture of New Structure From Hungary, 'Apparently' a Gift From The Aliens (See Pic).

The caveman encased in ice is called 'Zug Zug', a creation by artist Zach Schumack. He and his art collective had made the piece for a marketing campaign a year ago. And instead of keeping it tucked away in his garage later, he decided to surprise the local residents by keeping it in the park. And people have been rushing to the spot since to watch this cold caveman. Pictures of Zug Zug are being shared online. RIP Monolith! Gingerbread Structure in San Francisco Park Now Has a Memorial in Its Place After 'The Cookie Crumbles' (See Pics).

See Pics of Frozen Caveman Structure:

Zug Zug The Caveman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Townsend (@townsend.treks)

Tourist Favourite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChaTeng Xiong (@txiong85)

Hanging Out With The Caveman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber 🐊 (@ambigatorrr)

Pics by the Artist Himself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Schumack (@zachschumack)

Monoliths are 2020, Caveman 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Schulz (@steeped_pages)

Talking about it, Schumack told a report, "We had talked about doing it for so long, and then I think like most people, we were so sick of looking at social media, the news, and the same negative stories we have all lived with for so long." He added that he wanted people to get to the park, enjoy the nature and engage with his art. He has managed to do just that with so many people curiously coming in to look at his caveman structure.

Schumack has no plans to take out the structure anytime soon. In fact, Zug Zug also has a female companion. She's named Zara. So another cavewoman is likely to make an appearance soon. Or maybe she is already there, but yet to be found.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).