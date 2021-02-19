Kinshasa, February 19: A mysterious metal structure that looked like other metal monoliths that have appeared around the world in the past few month cropped up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week. The triangular prism that appeared in Kinshasa has now been destroyed by locals who reportedly feared of alien or Illuminati link to the monolith. Mystery Metal Monolith Vanishes from Ancient Turkish Site.

The sudden appearance of the monolith created a buzz on social media and people started visiting the place to take selfies. Later, locals set the metal structure on fire and destroyed it with stones and sticks. "We woke up and saw this metallic triangle... We were surprised because it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or illuminati," local resident Serge Ifulu was quoted by Reuters as saying. What is A Monolith? Utah Monolith Location? Know The Meaning of This 'Mysterious' Geological Structure And Famous Monoliths Across Countries.

Mysterious Monolith Destroyed by Locals in DR Congo:

Residents set fire to the mysterious monolith that appeared in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Credit: REUTERS/ Kenni Katombe pic.twitter.com/w6K8GYFtp9 — Steff Migot (@Penseuse) February 18, 2021

#DRCongo#Kinshasa's mysterious metal #monolith destroyed by mob-after initial selfie frenzy. Some feared it was satanic...put...by aliens or a secret cabal. "it is a triangle that we often see in documentaries about freemasons or #illuminati" #Congo https://t.co/3LQ0wZIqUn pic.twitter.com/nZNAMHPhkv — SkepticAfro StopAntiAfroRacismByArabMuslims (@skepticafro) February 18, 2021

Pictures of the damaged monolith also surfaced online. Speaking to BBC, local Mayor Bayllon Gaibene said parts of the metal structure were sent for research to find out about its origins. He also denied an accusation by Kinshasa's Governor Gentiny Ngobila that he was responsible for the mysterious monolith. A spokesperson of Ngobila had claimed that Gaibene had wanted to create a buzz with the monolith.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).