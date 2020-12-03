Monolith mania has swept the world. Since the past few weeks, people across are gripped with the updates of monoliths appearing and disappearing mysteriously from different iconic places, without leaving much trace for officials to confirm. Who is behind it? After Utah and Romania, a third metal slab now has appeared atop Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. Pictures capturing the strange new monolith are going viral on social media, and are creating quite a buzz, much like the previous findings. Is it the same from the one that disappeared in Romania? Or is it the work of men photographed dismantling the structure from Utah desert? Or local pranksters? Or is it the work of aliens? Conspiracy theories stirred up on Twitter and netizens are doubting all sorts of possibilities.

Over the past few weeks, there were many headlines on how monoliths are appearing mysteriously and then getting vanished, without any hint for the officials in the reported areas. Social media, abuzz! First, a giant metal monolith was discovered at a Utah desert. Nine days later, it disappeared. People were confused and were trying to solve the puzzle. Soon, another monolith appeared mysteriously in Romania. It was spotted a few metres away from the well-known archaeological landmark, the Petradava Dacian Fortress and the structure was different from the one in Utah. The monolith in Romania was covered with graffiti, unlike the one in Utah, which had a mirror surface. Within hours, another report came in that stated the monolith in Romania vanished from the sight, without a trace.

Videos and photos surfaced as to who was behind the disappearance of the Utah monolith, and it was humans and not aliens. But the mystery behind the triangular structure in Romania and its vanishing reports remains. Meanwhile, a third monolith, with mirror surface, has been discovered now in Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. Twitter user, Connor Allen, shared pictures of the monolith that appeared in California. According to a local newspaper, The Atascadero News, the monument that appeared on the mountain was not there until Tuesday, December 1, 2020, a local hiker confirmed in the report.

Here Are the Pics:

🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨 There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!! (Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

No one, not a marketing company, or NASA or pranksters or a movie studio or aliens have come clean as the culprit behind the strange appearance. But netizens had their own doubts and naturally took to Twitter to share all sorts of possibilities.

Check Reactions!

I suspect something more like the crop circle hoaxes. — Elizabeth (@avertexofmyown) December 3, 2020

Aliens?

3rd one found in recent weeks.... one in Utah, another in Romania.... pic.twitter.com/AZqr1I8aqo — Liz Allen (@theallengirlz) December 2, 2020

What is It?

1. geographic? 2. sacred, esoteric, occult? 3. scientific, technological, military ,,? 4. artistic? — 𝐴𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑 𝑡𝘩𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑 𝑖𝑛 6912000 𝑠𝑒𝑐 (@The6912000) December 3, 2020

LOL

Hey I’m from the future news Can I use your photo in the future we will appreciate it for your capture. Please don’t contact us. We will send signs and signals 👽🛸 — Matt bremen (@mattdbremen) December 3, 2020

A Film Location?

Film locations. New Taylor Swift video. — Therese Ember (@ThereseEmber) December 3, 2020

Maybe, Maybe Not

The thing that really screams *extraterrestrial origin* are the fingerprints and screws. — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝚆𝚑𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚗 (@John_W) December 3, 2020

ROFL

I heard it was just alien kids running off with their parents UFO, playing games, I wouldn't worry about it to much. — Reg can breathe again (@Redgmac) December 3, 2020

'The Travelling Monolith'

So now we’re calling it, “The Traveling Monolith Art Show!” Rock on. (So to speak). 😊😊 — Optimist. Long Memory. (@Rockmedia) December 3, 2020

This monolith is made of a stainless-steel like material and is highly reflective. There was no indication of who erected the monolith in California, much like the previous ones. Further reports on the same are awaited. The year is coming to an end, and we have these biggest mysteries to solve before hitting 2021.

