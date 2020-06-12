Fighting Coronavirus: From 1-Month-Old Baby to HIV+ Positive Man, These Stories of Recovery From COVID-19 Will Give You Hope

The pandemic has created enough panic among all of us. With the number of cases surging every day, the fear is increasing even more. And the delay of creating a vaccine to treat the COVID-19 disease add more strain to the already panic situation. Amid the rising stress comes cases of COVID-19, patients who are vulnerable, yet made a tremendous recovery. An infection from the coronavirus can be a formidable threat to anyone. But it is especially dangerous to those whose health is vulnerable. People who are suffering from numerous diseases or kids and senior citizens are prone to the virus. However, few coronavirus recovery stories give hope and encouragement to everyone to continue battling the deadly illness. From a month-old baby to the HIV+ man, let us look at these recovery cases of coronavirus.

100-Year-Old Indonesian Woman

100-year-old, Kamtim, an Indonesian woman, was discharged at the end of May after undergoing a month of treatment in her hometown Surabaya. It is Indonesia’s second-biggest city. With her recovery from the virus, she became the country’s oldest survivor of the deadly respiratory illness. Her recovery surely motivates elderly people around the world during the pandemic.

HIV+ Man in Lucknow

The 34-year-old man, who was not named in reports, successfully defeated COVID-19, after he was admitted to King George’s Medical University, KGMU in Lucknow. He was injured in a road accident and sustained head injuries. The patient informed the doctors that he was HIV+. His COVID-19 test report also came positive. It was the first case for the University where a patient, both HIV and coronavirus positive have recovered so soon. In just six days, he recovered from the infection giving a morale booster to doctors.

1-Month Old Baby in Mumbai

A one-month-old baby was discharged from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Sion Hospital in Mumbai, after recovering from COVID-19. Video of the hospital staff clapping for the baby went viral on social media, giving hope amid the pandemic. The kid is one of the youngest COVID-19 survivors.

Watch Video:

#Watch -- Doctors and staffers of BMC-run Sion Hospital clap for a one-month-old baby who fought corona and emerged victorious. The baby was discharged after recovery. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 | #StayHome pic.twitter.com/OxcMhbZJ2u — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) May 27, 2020

Amid all the fears, quarantines, and stockpiling of food, these cases of coronavirus recovery from across the globe sure shed some positive ray of hope. While we continue our fight with the pandemic, let these cases of survival motivate you, whenever you feel low during this time. After all, we are all in this together!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).