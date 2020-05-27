Mumbai: 1-Month-Old Baby recovers from COVID-19 at Sion Hospital, Doctors, Nurses Clap As The Infant Gets Discharged From Hospital, Watch Video

Medical staff of Sion hospital clapping for one-month-old baby (Photo Credits: Screenshot/Twitter -@vinivdvc))

Mumbai, May 27: A one-month-old baby on Wednesday was discharged from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Sion Hospital in Mumbai after recovering from coronavirus. Doctors and staffers of the hospital clapped for the baby. The video of the hospital medical staff clapping for the baby went viral on social media. Telangana: 45-Day-Old Infant Recovers from Coronavirus in Mahabubnagar District, Becomes Youngest Patient In India to Win War Against COVID-19.

In the video, it could be seen that as soon as mother carrying the baby in her arms came out of the ward, the doctors, nurses and other employees of the hospital clapped for the baby for his recovery from COVID-19. The kid is one of the youngest COVID-19 survivors. Netizens praised doctors and medical staff of the hospital after the video went viral on social media. 92-year-old Wheelchair-bound Pune Woman Recovers from COVID-19.

Video of Doctors and Nurses Clapping For The Baby:

#Watch -- Doctors and staffers of BMC-run Sion Hospital clap for a one-month-old baby who fought corona and emerged victorious. The baby was discharged after recovery. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 | #StayHome pic.twitter.com/OxcMhbZJ2u — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) May 27, 2020

In April, a two-month-old baby recovered from the deadly disease. He, along with her three-year-old sister and mother, was discharged from Mumbai’s Saifee hospital on April 22. Earlier this month also, a two-month-old boy, who had tested COVID-19 positive, returned home from a private hospital in Indore after recovery. The child was admitted to our hospital on May 1 after testing COVID-19 positive. At that time he had a problem in breathing and also had a fever.