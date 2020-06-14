Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Goa Police's Face Masks For Those Arrested in Gambling Raid is Going Viral! From Scarecrow to Desi Batman, Netizens React With Hilarious Reactions to Cloth Bag Masks

Viral Riddhi Jadhav| Jun 14, 2020 01:09 PM IST
Goa police mask (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Goa Police busted a gambling den in Taleigao region yesterday. About 8 people involved in online gambling were caught with 18 computers, cash and mobile phones worth ₹ 6,40,000 seized from them. That's sure a great thing, but a picture of these accused caught by the police is going viral on Twitter with funny reactions. The reason being the masks they are wearing. The masks are made from cloth shopping bags with holes in them for the eyes and nose. The result's impressive or maybe not? Picture of the accused wearing the masks made from bags is going viral with funniest reactions, from scarecrows to Desi Batman! Icelandic Artist Ýrúrarí Knits Scary Face Masks With Tongues Sticking Out to Ensure Social Distancing During Pandemic (See Pictures).

Police superintendent of North Goa tweeted about this raid along with a picture of those in custody. But more than the news, some people were too amused by the masks they were wearing. It does look funny and we wouldn't blame them. And ever since the coronavirus pandemic has broke out we have seen innovative masks made by people in different parts of the world. Some using plastic bottles, to others even making masks from their bras! The result has been funny, of course. And this one is no different. All it took was one user to point it out and the funny reactions followed.

Check The Pic Here:

Check The Funny Reactions:

Hahaha

Batman?

Blue One

Or The Bagmen?

This Gets Better or Worse?

Batman After Washing His Mask

Pikachus in Blue

Money Heist From Goa

If DJ Marshmellow Had a Staff

The picture is too hilarious and the comments keep getting better! From scarecrow to Batman to even DJ marshmallow the range of reactions is too funny. But there's no beating the Jugaad, right?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

