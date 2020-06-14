Goa Police's Face Masks For Those Arrested in Gambling Raid is Going Viral! From Scarecrow to Desi Batman, Netizens React With Hilarious Reactions to Cloth Bag Masks

The Goa Police busted a gambling den in Taleigao region yesterday. About 8 people involved in online gambling were caught with 18 computers, cash and mobile phones worth ₹ 6,40,000 seized from them. That's sure a great thing, but a picture of these accused caught by the police is going viral on Twitter with funny reactions. The reason being the masks they are wearing. The masks are made from cloth shopping bags with holes in them for the eyes and nose. The result's impressive or maybe not? Picture of the accused wearing the masks made from bags is going viral with funniest reactions, from scarecrows to Desi Batman! Icelandic Artist Ýrúrarí Knits Scary Face Masks With Tongues Sticking Out to Ensure Social Distancing During Pandemic (See Pictures).

Police superintendent of North Goa tweeted about this raid along with a picture of those in custody. But more than the news, some people were too amused by the masks they were wearing. It does look funny and we wouldn't blame them. And ever since the coronavirus pandemic has broke out we have seen innovative masks made by people in different parts of the world. Some using plastic bottles, to others even making masks from their bras! The result has been funny, of course. And this one is no different. All it took was one user to point it out and the funny reactions followed.

Check The Pic Here:

Online Gambling den busted in #Taleigao. Upon Info from Special Branch, a team of PI #panaji Sudesh Naik arrested 8 persons involved in Online gambling , seizing 18 computers, cash and mobile phones, worth ₹ 6,40,000@DGP_Goa pic.twitter.com/bL7LKziRBy — SP North Goa (@spnorthgoa) June 13, 2020

Check The Funny Reactions:

Hahaha

If Batman had Goa Police helping him, he wouldn't have had so much trouble dealing with Scarecrow.. pic.twitter.com/r926klC7s6 — KrakenX94 (@YearOfTheKraken) June 13, 2020

Batman?

Sasta Batman 🤡 — 🆂🅷🅸🅽🆃🆄 (@Shin2_D) June 13, 2020

Blue One

Blue Batman 😂 — Prem 😎 (@aadharamos) June 13, 2020

Or The Bagmen?

The Bagmen — Nidhish Nadil (@Nidhish_nadil) June 13, 2020

This Gets Better or Worse?

Wow..Thaila Man...🤣🤣😂 — Desi Sanghriya 🍷 (@imtherishi) June 13, 2020

Batman After Washing His Mask

Batman after washing his mask in surf excel — Dhritiraj (@Dhritiraj20) June 13, 2020

Pikachus in Blue

Blue Pikachūs — Vandana Trivedi (@Vandana_Trivedi) June 13, 2020

Money Heist From Goa

If DJ Marshmellow Had a Staff

They look like technical staff of DJ Marshmallow!😁 — Half.Monk-Half.Hitman (@Echos0under) June 13, 2020

The picture is too hilarious and the comments keep getting better! From scarecrow to Batman to even DJ marshmallow the range of reactions is too funny. But there's no beating the Jugaad, right?

