Hema Malini Terms Kent RO's Controversial Atta Dough Maker Ad Inappropriate, Says 'I Stand With All Sections of Society'

Hema Malini (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 27: Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Hema Malini on Wednesday termed the controversial advertisement by Kent RO "inappropriate", adding that she stands with each section of the society. Kent RO's ad for an 'Atta & Bread Maker', featuring Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Doel, cautioned against a housemaid kneading flour to make dough, claiming that "her hands might be infected".

Through the controversial ad, Kent RO suggested using the company's 'Atta & Bread Maker' for kneading flour. The advertisement didn't go down well with many on the social media who accused the brand of being "classist". reacting to the advertisement, Hema Malini tweeted: "The view expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread Maker, posted by KENT, do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate." Kent RO Issues Public Apology, Removes Distasteful Atta Dough Maker Ad Featuring Hema Malini and Esha Deol Dubbing Domestic Helps As Infection Carriers.

"The Chairman of the company does not endorse such views as well. Therefore, the Company and the Chairman have already tendered a public apology for the mistake, which is attached herewith. The advertisement has also been withdrawn by the Company," the BJP MP, who is the brand ambassador for Kent, said. "I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society," she added.

Hema Malini's Tweet on Kent RO's Tweet:

Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake.I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/i6tY3hJdt8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2020

Social media users slammed Kent for suggesting that the brand should first "purify their own thoughts" while others called the ad blatant dehumanisation of the domestic help. While a few called it "revolting", some even advocated boycotting Kent products. Some even called out Hema Malini. "Such pathetic classist ad by Kent. Bunch of hateful morons promoted by Hema Malini," one Twitterati said.

Mahesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Kent RO Systems, issued an official apology for "hurting sentiments". "Our recent advertisement of Kent Atta & Bread Maker on social media was unintentional, badly communicated, and was wrong. And therefore, it was immediately withdrawn. We are extremely sorry for this incident and want to apologise to everyone, especially the people whose sentiments were hurt," read the apology.