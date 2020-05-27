Kent Atta Dough Maker Ads Featuring Hema Malini And Esha Deol Face Flak Online for Implicating That Maids Spread Infection By Kneading Dough! Furious Netizens Demand Apology

Kent Atta Dough Maker Faces Flak on Social Media For Calling Maids Infected (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kent water purifier, which is a well-known name in the industry is facing flak for calling the maids hands "infected" and how you must not let them knead the dough for you to publicise their latest product, Kent Atta Maker. Kent is being asked to "purify themselves" in various tweets for their now-deleted advertisement that asks people not to let their maids knead the dough because their hands may be infected. The advertisement asks "Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand?" and then in another post, they say that "her hands may be infected". For the third post, they introduce their new product, Kent Atta maker and bread maker that has pictures of their brand ambassadors Hema Malini and Esha Deol. Kent RO Systems to Invest Rs 150 Cr to Set Up Manufacturing Unit, Double Turnover in 3 Yrs.

Many people have taken to Twitter to call them out and point it out to them that coronavirus was indeed not brought in by the maids but by privileged people who were travelling around the world. They even called the water purifier biggie for being infected by some "impure hearts" and "unhealthy minds" for letting such an ignorant ad campaign run on their social media for their latest addition of products. Shah Rukh Khan is Brand Ambassador of Kent RO's Car Security Solution Segment.

The company is being called out for their "cheap marketing tricks" by Twitterati and some have even demanded a public apology from them. Many said that they wouldn't purchase from their company and that their notion was completely "revolting". From people like Faye D'Souza to other Twitter users have shared the ad screenshots and now it is going viral on Twitter. Check out some tweets:

I hope they realise that it was " foreign return" madams and sirs who gave the virus to the maids .... and not the other way around! https://t.co/XTc381MfWD — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 26, 2020

"Revolting"

Completely revolting. Remind me never to buy anything from these third rate people who think maids are dirty. They should issue a public apology if they have any decency . https://t.co/1WaKGreHwg — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) May 26, 2020

The Ad Is Now Being Said To Be Deleted

Some Even Pointed Out How Chauvinistic The Ad Was

wrong.offensive.chauvinistic. disrespect the entire community of domestic help.this advertisement jeopardise social cohesion and is detrimental to progress of the nation.#kent pic.twitter.com/qPIkP9jGW2 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) May 26, 2020

"Dirt In The Minds"

The dirt is in their minds! Shame on Kent! https://t.co/4lI0fnBNyE — Sayema (@_sayema) May 26, 2020

"Sick Ad"

Kent should purify and filter their thoughts first. What a sick ad! pic.twitter.com/OKsY4hLiN5 — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) May 26, 2020

The Ad Is Being Called Classist

Such pathetic classist ad by Kent. Bunch of hateful morons promoted by Hema Malini. pic.twitter.com/kh5W3g4FDB — India Resists (@India_Resists) May 26, 2020

At this tough time when it is of utmost importance that people come together to fight COVID-19 pandemic, discrimination of this kind, by companies of this magnitude have the bandwidth of jeopardising the unity in people against the disease. Furious netizens are even considering to not buy from the brand henceforth. The coronavirus spread has caused many maids and house help to lose their jobs and the government has been urging people to hold their salaries during such a difficult time.