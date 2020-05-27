Kent Atta Dough Maker Ads Featuring Hema Malini And Esha Deol Face Flak Online for Implicating That Maids Spread Infection By Kneading Dough! Furious Netizens Demand Apology
Kent water purifier, which is a well-known name in the industry is facing flak for calling the maids hands "infected" and how you must not let them knead the dough for you to publicise their latest product, Kent Atta Maker. Kent is being asked to "purify themselves" in various tweets for their now-deleted advertisement that asks people not to let their maids knead the dough because their hands may be infected. The advertisement asks "Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand?" and then in another post, they say that "her hands may be infected". For the third post, they introduce their new product, Kent Atta maker and bread maker that has pictures of their brand ambassadors Hema Malini and Esha Deol. Kent RO Systems to Invest Rs 150 Cr to Set Up Manufacturing Unit, Double Turnover in 3 Yrs.

Many people have taken to Twitter to call them out and point it out to them that coronavirus was indeed not brought in by the maids but by privileged people who were travelling around the world. They even called the water purifier biggie for being infected by some "impure hearts" and "unhealthy minds" for letting such an ignorant ad campaign run on their social media for their latest addition of products. Shah Rukh Khan is Brand Ambassador of Kent RO's Car Security Solution Segment. 

The company is being called out for their "cheap marketing tricks" by Twitterati and some have even demanded a public apology from them. Many said that they wouldn't purchase from their company and that their notion was completely "revolting". From people like Faye D'Souza to other Twitter users have shared the ad screenshots and now it is going viral on Twitter. Check out some tweets:

At this tough time when it is of utmost importance that people come together to fight COVID-19 pandemic, discrimination of this kind, by companies of this magnitude have the bandwidth of jeopardising the unity in people against the disease. Furious netizens are even considering to not buy from the brand henceforth. The coronavirus spread has caused many maids and house help to lose their jobs and the government has been urging people to hold their salaries during such a difficult time.