Kent RO Issues Public Apology, Removes Distasteful Atta Dough Maker Ad Featuring Hema Malini and Esha Deol Dubbing Domestic Helps As Infection Carriers

Kent RO Controversial Ad (Photo Credits: @fayedsouza/ Twitter)

Kent RO Systems, a well-known name in the industry have faced significant criticism for its now-deleted ad, which insinuated domestic helpers could spread infections while kneading dough. To promote their Kent Atta Dough maker, the company had released a distasteful advert, which suggested that domestic helpers are infection carriers. According to the ad, people should not allow their house helpers to knead dough since their hands “may be infected.” The ad soon went viral online. Social media users labelled the ad that featured Bollywood actress, Hema Malini and Esha Deol, as “racist, classist and casteist.” The advertisement was removed. As it caused an online stir, Mahesh Gupta, chairman of Kent RO Systems Ltd, released an official apology on May 27, saying that the move was “unintentional but wrongly communicated.”

The now-deleted ad read, “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Choose KENT Atta & Bread Maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time! Don’t compromise on health and Purity.” For the ad, the company featured its brand ambassadors, Hema Malini and Esha Deol. Social media users called out the company, noting that coronavirus was brought into the country by the privileged people.

Here's Screenshot of the Now-Deleted Ad:

I hope they realise that it was " foreign return" madams and sirs who gave the virus to the maids .... and not the other way around! https://t.co/XTc381MfWD — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 26, 2020

The ad was reportedly deleted, but netizens demanded an apology. The chairman of Kent RO, Gupta issued the official statement, apologising for the ad and hurting people’s sentiments through the content. “Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta &; Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of the society. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman,” reads the statement.

Kent RO Issues Apology!

Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of the society. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman — Kent RO (@KentROSystems) May 27, 2020

Press Release by the Company

I wrote to Mr. Mahesh Gupta, CMD of @KentROSystems last evening, requesting him to take this ad. down. Today an official statement of apology has been issued, a copy of which I just received. We all make mistakes, but few own up to it. @ndcnn @thesatbir @beastoftraal @SandipGhose pic.twitter.com/4wL0VrP3aa — sanjay sarma (@NickSarma) May 27, 2020

Kent is a healthcare company which is famous for its RO systems. The latest ad was to promote its dough and bread maker. However, the marketing strategy did not go well. The ad campaign, which has now been taken down was of poor taste and even had the potential to instigate discriminatory behaviour towards domestic help. We are in a crisis at this moment, and any form of discrimination can jeopardise the unity in people, battling against COVID-19.