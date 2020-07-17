At a time when we read of instances of cruel treatment meted out to animals, an instance of extreme compassion will warm your heart. It is from Turkey where a kitten fell into a drainage channel. But instead of giving up on it, officials launched a rescue operation that went on for over 8 hours. Part of the operation even involved breaking and digging up a road. The authorities continued till the little one was safely rescued. A video of this rescue operation was shared online and people are loving it.

In the past few days, we have unfortunately read of animals being brutally killed and slaughtered in India. A few weeks ago, animal activists were also beaten up for helping stray dogs. It was followed by a lot of outrage on social media demanding stricter actions against the perpetrators. But in Turkey's Erdemli district of Mersin, officials clearly went out of the way to save a little life of a kitty. The kitten fell into the rainwater drainage system. Authorities got to work to save it and over 10 to 12 officials are seen in the rescue video. It took them about 8 hours to safely rescue the kitten. Naked Australian Man Fights Python to Rescue Pet Cat! Other Instances of Bravery Where Hoomans Have Risked Their Lives to Save Animals (Watch Videos).

Watch the Video Here:

Mersin'de yağmur suyu tahliye kanalına düşen yavru kedi, 8 saat süren çalışma ile kurtarıldı.https://t.co/4BNpEfCSAK pic.twitter.com/DgEtNQzRsP — TRT HABER (@trthaber) July 16, 2020

People on social media are impressed with the kind of dedication. As you can see, they did not mind digging out a part of the well-made road and breaking the pipe to figure out and rescue the cat. The little one was completely drenched at the time it was pulled out. One of the persons commented, "God bless the employees who saved it." Another wrote, "There is so much to learn from this." Everyone thanked the officials for doing such a great and strenuous deed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).