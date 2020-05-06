Hundreds of Sheep Flock on Empty Turkey Streets Is Another Example of How Animals Are Reclaiming Cities While the World Is in Lockdown (Watch Viral Video)

Hundreds of Sheep Flock on Empty Turkey Streets (Photo Credits: @ragipsoylu/ Twitter)

With many countries being affected by coronavirus, governments around the world have imposed lockdown measures and advised citizens to stay indoors as much as possible. While we are captivated with the global crisis, there have been a few unlikely winners from this tragic affliction. From deer to goats and peacocks and now sheep, animals are making the most of empty streets and deserted squares. In the latest sightings, residents in Turkey were stunned to see a flock of sheep strolling down on the otherwise busy roads during the coronavirus lockdown. Videos were posted on Twitter, showing more than hundreds of the animals, ambling an empty highway, while people are inside, filming the scene from their windows and balconies. Peacocks, Deer And Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai! Animals Seen Roaming Freely As Humans Remain in Lockdown.

The videos shared across social media shows the flock of sheep were following a shepherd down the deserted streets, occasionally stopping to graze on the grassy crossroads. The shepherd soon led the sheep to a nearby mountainous area in the neighbouring province. The scene was spotted at the Turkish coastal city of Samsun, during the lockdown. Flamingos Flock to Mumbai During Lockdown, Watch Videos of Thousands of Beautiful Birds Turning the City Pink!

A Turkish journalist and Twitter user, Ragip Soylu was also among the residents who could enjoy the screen. He took to Twitter and captioned the video, “Flock of sheep invades Turkey’s city of Samsun last night during the coronavirus lockdown Sheep.” If you listen to the video carefully, you will be able to hear the ringing of bells as they happily explore the empty streets.

Watch Video:

Flock of sheep invades Turkey’s city of Samsun last night during the coronavirus lockdown 🐑 pic.twitter.com/Wmf4pKEGPM — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 3, 2020

As we said, this is not the first time, where we have seen animals taking over empty streets and roads during the lockdown. Several countries have spotted wild animals and birds, wandering on the streets, while residents are at home, in quarantine. Wildlife, in some of the world’s most human-populated places, is surely taking advantage of the deserted streets.