While the 10th and 12th CBSE students are having fun with their postponement and cancellation of exams ICAI CA students seem to be standing at crossroads. Although, ICAI just helped out the students by providing them with solutions to problems faced by chartered accountant students with filling forms for exams to be held in June 2021 due to COVID-19 circumstances BUT many students are hoping or shall we say sort of awaiting postponement or cancellation of exams. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI) has announced relaxation in the compulsory requirement of uploading the copy of the 12th admit card and application/declaration form required for filling the online form for the CA Foundation course examinations. Recently, CBSE class 10 students couldn't be happier now that the board exams are finally cancelled and you could feel the joy all over Twitter via funny memes and jokes. The class 10 board exams have been cancelled while class 12 exams have been postponed, as per the education ministry post a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

Admit cards can be deposited later, says the important announcement released by ICAI on Monday, April 26 2021 BUT students cannot stop sharing funny memes and jokes as they attempt to figure if they will be able to give exams at all. The hilarious posts will make ROFL on the floor as students use mem templates from Hera Pheri and Chup Chup Ke, amongst others to LOL at the current situation.

ICAI CA Funny Memes and Jokes:

* Students literally getting anxieties.. * Meanwhile all CCMs talking to each other about this drama -#icaiexams #caexams pic.twitter.com/bfugfNcIku — PRIYA (@ORePriyaa) April 27, 2021

LOL

Nobody ICAI calling random exam centres for conducting May 21 exams:#icai #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/HQTNtd6y3V — Yum hai Hum (@upsehooon) April 25, 2021

Pankaj Tripathi Style

#icaiexams When nobody gives Attention to Exam postponement club pic.twitter.com/nt0Vq47GIh — अभेद्य (@UnBlown12) April 27, 2021

ROFL

#icaiexams ICAI understands the current situation. it will take the necessary steps. ICAI CARES FOR U. Meanwhile* ICAI to Students : pic.twitter.com/3LXQwafTR3 — Kill Bill Pandey (@TheReddygaru) April 27, 2021

LMAO

#icaiexams CA students asking Dheeraj Sir about changing of Exams schedule Le Dheeraj Sir :- pic.twitter.com/h8ZqtDua3g — अभेद्य (@UnBlown12) April 27, 2021

LOL

Can't Stop Laughing

When Everyone asking to CA Students "Tum Ye Trend Kyu krwa Rhe ho"#icaiexams pic.twitter.com/nWcSWW9mTi — अभेद्य (@UnBlown12) April 27, 2021

The students who have not been issued the admit cards for the 12th board examinations due to postponement of various Central and State Board examinations can send it to the institute's address after the latter is released and if the situation is normal. Also, students can write their CA Foundation Examination Registration Number on the copy of their 12th Admit Card and mail it to the email id foundation_examhelpline@icai.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).