New Delhi, January 7: Scores of supporters of the outgoing US President Donald Trump barged in the US Capitol on Thursday. Violence erupted soon after that has lead to the death of four people so far, while several have been critically injured.Amid the protest, an Indian Flag was also seen being waved. The person who carried the tricolour has not been identified, nor his motive behind it is known.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi pointed the presence of Indian flag at the US Capitol on his Twitter handle. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also condemned the act on waving Indian flag at the violence.Donald Trump Concedes Defeat, Guarantees 'Orderly Transition' After US Congress Certifies Joe Biden's Win.

Read the Tweet Here by Varun Gandhi:

Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

Read the Tweet by Priyanka Chaturvedi Here:

Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don’t use our tricolour to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country. pic.twitter.com/CuBMkq9Siu — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 7, 2021

World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the violence. "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," tweeted PM Modi.

