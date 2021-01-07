Washington, January 7: Moments after the US Congress affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's Electora victory, US President Donald Trump said he totally disagrees with the outcome of the election and said that there will be an 'orderly transition' on January 20. After Biden's win was certified, Trump released a statement saying, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20".

The US President said that he will always continue his fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. "I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”, the statement said. US Capitol Violence: Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson, Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau and Other World Leaders Condemn the Unrest, Express Shock.

Here are the tweets:

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” (2/2) — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) January 7, 2021

On Thursday, the counting of Vermont's three electoral votes has placed US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the American presidency. On Wednesday night, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, which houses the Congress. They opened fire inside the building as the legislature was preparing to seal the election of Joe Biden as the next President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President. At least four people were killed and 52 others were arrested after violent protests rocked Washington D.C.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).