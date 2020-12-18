Instagram is facing issues, at the moment. So, what would people in such circumstance do? Well, we don’t know about you, but netizens during an outage rush to Twitter to find out what is happening and how! A number of people have reported their Instagram app repeatedly crashing on the phone. Since, it was not clear; users reported the trouble on the microblogging platform. Until the glitch is solved, netizens LOL at hilarious memes and jokes. From WhiteHat Jr. Chintu to Meme kid Osita Iheme, no one is spared from the hawk-eye social media users, when it comes to creating funny memes and they are absolutely hysterical. If you are facing similar glitch too, we bring you some dose of entertainment in the form of funny memes and jokes, as netizens go berserk on social media to report outage.

According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks web outages, more than 800 reports were spotted. The problem is not limited to internet issues but even entails the Instagram app crashing on several devices. As of now, it is not clear, if the problem is limited to only Android users or iOS as well. Users on Android are seeing ‘Instagram has stopped working’ or similar message upon scrolling through the ‘news feed’ feature. Users on Twitter cited their issues and posted screenshots of the same, as the app kept crashing on their phones.

Earlier this week, Google stopped working, and all its platforms were not responding. At the same time too, people shared hilarious reactions and memes on Twitter. So, when Instagram had a similar technical glitch, netizens were quick to rush to the microblogging platform to report an outage and also share funny memes and jokes.

Check Tweets:

Me thinking what's the problem in my phone#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/lFkmCOJxoK — Nishant Chauhan (@Nishant__226) December 18, 2020

Instagram is Down!

Opened tweeter cause this happens when scrolling #instagram feed.. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/tVV0bkeUcF — V E L A N (@itsvelan17) December 18, 2020

LOL

I had to check twitter to see if I was the only one. I updated it and everything😫#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/aE7x28lmab — Treycien (@Treycien1) December 18, 2020

Chintu From WhiteHat Jr. Be Like!

What is This?

Instagrammers spending time on twitter while instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/umvorZvBSo — Gaurav (@iamGrvJ) December 18, 2020

Everyone RN!

Hahaha

Me coming on twitter after Instagram crashes#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/q9aAxnbFIQ — Asma Siddiqui (@siddiquiasmaa) December 18, 2020

Instagram is down for several users across the world, and the reason behind the technical glitch is not known. More reports on the same are awaited. Meanwhile, it seems the end of 2020 is not a cooldown period. After everything that has happened throughout, popular internet services are going down for users.

