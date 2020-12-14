Just when you thought, you had enough in 2020; google services go down. Could the year BE any worse? Gmail is not responding; YouTube is down too, and so are many other Google platforms. Users are facing problems with all the Google services. Hence they are doing the best they could- create funny memes at the odd situation. Because, hey, you can't even Google to know why Google is down. The end of the year is making things difficult, even for the tech giant. Netizens say it is the great Google blackout of 2020. ROFL at these funny memes and jokes, while the tech giant continues to resolve the technical glitches.

The moment Google services went down, billions of users are impacted. The issue appears to be a global problem. Especially, during the time, when a large section of the population is working from home. Unable to send or receive emails, people are sharing funny memes and jokes, and what more 2020 have in store for us. Meanwhile, when users try opening YouTube, it says, ‘Something went wrong,’ and a picture of a monkey holding a wrench. The ongoing Google meet sessions, and upcoming meetings seem to have postponed, because Google Meet is reportedly not responding as well.

It is not known as to why Google is down, but people sure hold 2020 responsible. The year, when you cannot even Google to know why Google is down. Check out the hilarious memes and jokes, as the services go down.

Check Tweets:

You Can't Even Google to Know Google is Down

The day came. When you can’t even google what happened with google. It’s still 2020.#googledown pic.twitter.com/Eg1M520U9o — ripon mitra (@Imrip007) December 14, 2020

Final Episode of 2020

In the final episode of #2020, @Google presenting you a week full of #googledown pic.twitter.com/sp5TRyRsnx — 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 (@horriibIe) December 14, 2020

Horrible!

When the world sees google is down + no gmail. #googledown 2020 pic.twitter.com/XCtDM2cQE5 — Women Lift + Women Lead (@WomenBars) December 14, 2020

Totally

Not being able to Google why Google is down is peak 2020! #googledown pic.twitter.com/E3RrKUeweK — Aayush Agrawal (@aayushagrawal02) December 14, 2020

LOL

True That

2020 is not Good for Everyone... Looks like @Google were feeling left out of all the madness this year!#googledown #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/mAcLqeKnP6 — Dinar kulkarni 🇮🇳 (@vaibhavkulkarn8) December 14, 2020

Hahaha

#googledown Hey Google! I think everything went wrong in 2020. Don't trust me? Just google it, oh sorry you can't😂 pic.twitter.com/w1MvNiqpUo — bhavana bagrecha (@BagrechaBhavana) December 14, 2020

2020 Season Finale

Could 2020 BE Any More Worse

ROFL

According to the latest report, Gmail has been resumed for a few users as of now, after nearly 30 minutes of a technical glitch. More report on the same is awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).