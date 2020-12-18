New Delhi, December 18: Instagram users using the application on Android phones faced several issues on Friday. The photo and video sharing platform crashed for Android users worldwide, reports informed. Users took to Twitter and posted about the issue by using hashtags such as #Instagramdown and #InstagramCrashing. Some users also stated that app on their Android devices had crashed a while ago but now and it seems to be working just fine.

After Instagram was down, internet users flooded the micro-blogging platforms with memes, reactions. Millions across the world use Instagram daily. The sudden disruption caused trouble for several users who took to other social media platforms to complain that their Instagram app is not working.

Earlier this week, Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive, were down worldwide, causing inconvenience to millions of users. Users across the globe were affected by the outage. However, after a long outage, the services were restored on the same day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).