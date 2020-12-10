Instagram and Facebook messengers seem to have given up the will to exist. The social media platforms are not working for most of the users across the globe. And obviously, the world is NOT OKAY! People have taken to their suitable space—Twitter to report the glitches. Currently, #InstagramDown and #FacebookMessengerDown are running as the top trends on the microblogging platform. The netizens have now no choice, but use Twitter and do what they are best at; creating memes. While the social media apps are down, funny memes and jokes are all up and lit, as the outage triggered hysterical reactions you cannot ignore.

Social media apps are an important part of our lives. That is why, whenever any of these apps does not respond, people vent on other platforms, working at that moment. But not always. For instance, when Twitter went down a few days ago, netizens tried their best to access the microblogging platform and waited for it to work so that they can share their humour. Hence, when reports surfaced that both Instagram and Facebook messengers are not responding, it is obvious for people to go to Twitter and complain or create memes.

According to Downdetector, which monitors the online outages, the Facebook-owned social media apps went down at around 3:00 pm. Not only in India, but users across the world are unable to send messages and are being flashed an error message, which says the app is ‘waiting for its network.’ Some reported issues with the messenger in sending and receiving messages. Let us check out the hilarious reactions, memes and jokes as netizens struggle to use social media apps.

Check Tweets:

Wait, What???!!

LOL

People worrying about Messenger and Instagram down Me who never gets any message and use Instagram only for memes :#FacebookMessengerDown pic.twitter.com/4WM5PT4x7r — Parveen Rajput🇮🇳 (@Gangsta_memer) December 10, 2020

Hahaha

How Many of You?

Im here checking twitter to see wth is happening to FB Messenger.#nagloloko #FacebookMessengerDown pic.twitter.com/yuI4h37uhk — Danana (@bublinggg) December 10, 2020

So Relatable!

ROFL

People worrying about Messenger and Instagram down Me who never gets any message and use Instagram only for memes :#FacebookMessengerDown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/l6BiIRPXG2 — Sarcastic_jaizz (@Uttam_jaizz_) December 10, 2020

'Dheeraj Rakho'

As of now, it is not known as to what caused the glitch. However, Facebook reported that it is working on fixing the outage, and the users should be able to access the social media platforms soon.

