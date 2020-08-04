International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 every year. The observance was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. International Cat Day is also referred to as World Cat Day in some countries. The day has been receiving a lot of responses since its inception. Every year people take to social media with pictures of their cats celebrating the occasion. Pet care home promote their cats urging for adoptions. The day also highlights animal rights and the increasing cases of animals being tortured, especially streets cats. Cute Video of Otter Hugging a Cat While Sleeping is Going Viral, Check Other Adorable Pics and Videos of This 'Otterly Purrfect' Unlikely Friendship.

The day for a cat is also to raise awareness about cats and to help protect them. Various NGOs, volunteers and cat professional come together to spread knowledge on the needs of cats. Cat lovers around the world take to social media discussing their cats. Different events and workshops on taking care of cats are also held on this day. Meanwhile, Russia celebrates National Cat Day on 1 March U.S. celebrate both International Cat Day and their own National Cat Day on October 29. Tiger, the Cat, Steals the Thunder From UK’s Dean of Canterbury by ‘Paw-Dipping’ in Jug of Milk During Virtual Prayer Service, Hilarious Video Goes Viral.

Cat people are known for being ardent lovers of their pets. Meanwhile, studies, have found out that watching videos of cats on the internet can help people feel elated. It can even boost a person's energy and create emotions. Those who have felines as pets have reported having improved mental health. These purry animals are also found to have helped children with autism as they form strong bonds with them. They are even said to lower your risk of heart disease by 30 percent.

