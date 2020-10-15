Rural girls and women, with a crucial role in agriculture, food security and nutrition, already face struggles in their daily lives. The United Nations designated October 15 to be the day to observe International Day of Rural Women, bringing attention to the role of rural women, including those of indigenous populations to enhance rural development. As we celebrate International Day of Rural Women 2020 today, people have taken to Twitter to share wishes, messages and images. Netizens celebrate the day, highlighting the struggle and work of rural women. In this article, we bring you the tweets, messages and quotes dedicated to honouring International Day of Rural Women 2020.

Rural women play an important role in agriculture, food security and nutrition, land and natural resource management and rural enterprises. The pandemic has added more to their worries. They have been in the frontline of responding to the global crisis even as their unpaid care and domestic work increased during the lockdowns. This is why the theme for the International Day of Rural Women 2020 is “Building rural women’s resilience in the wake of COVID-19.”

The crucial role that women and girls play in ensuring the sustainability of rural households and communities has been increasingly recognised. They are the leaders in agriculture, food security and nutrition, land, managing natural resource management and are still unpaid and domestic care work. This is what netizens are highlighting on International Day of Rural Women 2020.

Check Tweets:

The Agency recognises & celebrates the critical role women play in the sustainability of rural communities & industries. We're proud to have so many fantastic rural & regional women amongst our RROs and in the Agency. #InternationalDayofRuralWomen2020 https://t.co/nhwJ3XLBxH — Drought and Flood Agency (@droughtfloodaus) October 14, 2020

This Year's Theme

#InternationalDayOfRuralWomen “Building rural women’s resilience in the wake of COVID-19,” to create awareness of these women’s struggles, their needs, and their critical and key role in our society. — The Wonk (@thewonk_in) October 15, 2020

Check More Tweets:

Rural Women and Their Work

Today its #InternationalDayofRuralWomen. Rural women are active agents of economic and social change and environmental protection who are, in many ways and to various degrees, constrained in their roles as farmers, producers, investors, caregivers and consumers. pic.twitter.com/xLbFCrr27z — Women Empowerment Trust (@WomenEmpow) October 15, 2020

Fact!

Happy #Internationaldayofruralwomen! If women in rural areas had the same access to agricultural assets, education, and markets as men, agricultural production could be increased, and the number of hungry people significantly reduced. #RuralWomen pic.twitter.com/UpyIURZqK0 — World Agroforestry (@ICRAF) October 15, 2020

Women make significant contributions to agricultural production, food security and nutrition, land and natural resource management, and building climate resilience. It is time to recognise their effort and their invaluable contribution to rural development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).