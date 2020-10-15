Rural girls and women, with a crucial role in agriculture, food security and nutrition, already face struggles in their daily lives. The United Nations designated October 15 to be the day to observe International Day of Rural Women, bringing attention to the role of rural women, including those of indigenous populations to enhance rural development. As we celebrate International Day of Rural Women 2020 today, people have taken to Twitter to share wishes, messages and images. Netizens celebrate the day, highlighting the struggle and work of rural women. In this article, we bring you the tweets, messages and quotes dedicated to honouring International Day of Rural Women 2020.

Rural women play an important role in agriculture, food security and nutrition, land and natural resource management and rural enterprises. The pandemic has added more to their worries. They have been in the frontline of responding to the global crisis even as their unpaid care and domestic work increased during the lockdowns. This is why the theme for the International Day of Rural Women 2020 is “Building rural women’s resilience in the wake of COVID-19.”

The crucial role that women and girls play in ensuring the sustainability of rural households and communities has been increasingly recognised. They are the leaders in agriculture, food security and nutrition, land, managing natural resource management and are still unpaid and domestic care work. This is what netizens are highlighting on International Day of Rural Women 2020.

Women make significant contributions to agricultural production, food security and nutrition, land and natural resource management, and building climate resilience. It is time to recognise their effort and their invaluable contribution to rural development.

