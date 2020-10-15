October 15 sees an important observance of World Students' Day. But along with it, there is another significant observance that you may not be aware of. It is the International Day of Rural Women today. As the name suggests it brings attention to the role of rural women, including those of indigenous populations to enhance rural development. It focuses on developing measures to improve the life of these rural women. On this day, we tell you more about this observance, the theme, its history and significance. Nav Tejaswini Yojana: Maharashtra Govt to Create Rs 523 Crore Fund for Scheme for Rural Women.

Date and Theme For International Day of Rural Women 2020

International Day of Rural Women is marked every year on October 15. This year, considering the pandemic situation, there is a related theme to it. The theme for International Day of Rural Women 2020 is "Building rural women’s resilience in the wake of COVID-19." It aims to strengthen the livelihoods of rural women and their wellbeing. Gender Equality of Rural Women a Key Driver of Inclusive Growth: India.

History and Significance

The United Nations adopted a resolution 62/136 on 18 December 2007 to recognise the "the critical role and contribution of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty." The very first observance of International Day of Rural Women took place in the following year on 15 October 2008. The UN asks its Member States to collaborate with organisations towards implementation of measures to improve rural women's lives. All the measures are supported by UN agencies like UN Women, FAO, ILO, World Bank, or IFAD.

This day recognizes the services of women living in rural areas around the world. These women play an important role in the development of the areas. The society needs to pay attention to their needs and work for their support. Developing programs that help in their skill developement, or considering them into other policies, teaching them of economic and banking skills, providing necessary services. All of these could be through self-help groups or other enterprises and cooperatives that work for women's development.

