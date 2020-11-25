The K-Pop band, Bangtan Boys, aka BTS just knows how to be in the news, almost every day. Their skills, music and everything keep ARMY hooked on the internet to know their latest move. Now the boy band surprised fans after earning Grammys nomination—making history as they become the first-ever K-Pop band to achieve a nomination in a major category. The nomination made the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the prestigious music award. Soon after the announcement, ARMY went crazy. Fans have flood Twitter with purple hearts, love and photos to congratulate the K-Pop singers for earning the nomination.

Ever since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band has been at the forefront of South Korean pop music. The band recently notched their first-ever number one hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with ‘Dynamite.’ The song received a nod for the best pop duo/ group performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards nominations. The nomination came after the boy band released their latest album BE.

Hashtags, ‘GrammyNominatedBTS’ and ‘HeadingToGrammy’ are trending on Twitter. ARMY across the globe are celebrating this big achievement for their beloved K-Pop singers. Not only the fans, but the boys were also equally thrilled, and they shared their live reaction upon hearing the nomination on social media, and it created even more craze on Twitter. BTS & the Beauty of Words! Not Only ‘I Purple You,’ 10 Words, Phrases & Meanings You Should Know to Join the K-Pop ARMY.

Check BTS Live Reaction!

ARMY Flood Twitter

I don’t know what’s going on,,,, but I’m just bursting at the seams with love and pride for BTS right now 😭😭😭@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/71cPYJ2R9w — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱstapleskeri ⁷⟭⟬ (@stapleskeri) November 25, 2020

They Congratulate the K-Pop Singers

CONGRATULATIONS OUR BOYS, SO PROUD ♡#GrammyNominatedBTS as BTS (@BTS_twt) has been nominated for the first time on 63rd Grammy! pic.twitter.com/Ent14Mv6BP — Zull⁷🐰🎨 (@yourtime97) November 25, 2020

Purple Hearts, Everywhere!

So Apt!

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/BWqHMMUdBO — ᴮᴱHey Ms Carter⁷|BTS GRAMMY NOMINATED ARTISTS (@adorebybeykook) November 25, 2020

BTS At the Late Late Show

.@BTS_twt hopes to bring home a GRAMMY! pic.twitter.com/JjMI1jjBTq — The Late Late Show with Papa Mochi 💜 (@latelateshow) November 25, 2020

Whether they win or not, the nomination in itself is a big honour for musicians across the globe. Grammys 2021 is scheduled to be held on January 31, and nominees list includes some of the most iconic artists and brilliant music for the year. Meanwhile, BTS is slated to perform live in South Korea on December 31, their first concert since cancelling world tour in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).