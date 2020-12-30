It’s V-Day! The K-Pop singer, Kim Taehyung, aka V turned 25-year-old today, December 30 and ARMY leaves no stone unturned to make his day special. The BTS boy’s birthday is celebrated by fans across the world. He got featured at the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. All thanks to his loyal followers. Social media is flooded with Happy V-Day messages, birthday wishes, photos and videos of the K-Pop singers, ‘We Purple You’ quotes and more as ARMY celebrates winter bear’s birthday. Followers are going gaga over V’s birthday and cannot contain their calm. In this article, we bring you some of the birthday wishes and messages, taking over Twitter as we celebrate Taehyung’s birthday.

He is the vocalist of the K-Pop boy band BTS, which has immense followers. The South Korean band is only making headlines, with achievements after achievements. It came as no surprise seeing ARMY going as far as possible to make V’s memorable. Each of the BTS members’ birthdays is celebrated in a significant manner, and their loyal fans always make it special. From charities, donations, a music school in China, and more, ARMY have planned for the day.

People have flood Twitter with Tae Tae’s pictures and videos celebrating V-Day. His solo songs, and other tracks are being played in the background with glimpses of Taehyung making adorable appearances on many videos and pictures. #HappyBirthdayTaehyung, #WinterPrinceTaehyung, #OurSweetTaehyung and #WePurpleYouTaehyung are some of the top trending hashtags running on Twitter.

The Bangtan boy has massive followers. Notes of love, adorable messages and birthday wishes will continue to pour on social media, as ARMY celebrates V-Day. We eagerly wait to see more birthday surprises to unfold as the day goes by. Happy Birthday, V!

