It’s V-Day! The K-Pop singer, Kim Taehyung, aka V turned 25-year-old today, December 30 and ARMY leaves no stone unturned to make his day special. The BTS boy’s birthday is celebrated by fans across the world. He got featured at the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. All thanks to his loyal followers. Social media is flooded with Happy V-Day messages, birthday wishes, photos and videos of the K-Pop singers, ‘We Purple You’ quotes and more as ARMY celebrates winter bear’s birthday. Followers are going gaga over V’s birthday and cannot contain their calm. In this article, we bring you some of the birthday wishes and messages, taking over Twitter as we celebrate Taehyung’s birthday.

He is the vocalist of the K-Pop boy band BTS, which has immense followers. The South Korean band is only making headlines, with achievements after achievements. It came as no surprise seeing ARMY going as far as possible to make V’s memorable. Each of the BTS members’ birthdays is celebrated in a significant manner, and their loyal fans always make it special. From charities, donations, a music school in China, and more, ARMY have planned for the day.

People have flood Twitter with Tae Tae’s pictures and videos celebrating V-Day. His solo songs, and other tracks are being played in the background with glimpses of Taehyung making adorable appearances on many videos and pictures. #HappyBirthdayTaehyung, #WinterPrinceTaehyung, #OurSweetTaehyung and #WePurpleYouTaehyung are some of the top trending hashtags running on Twitter.

Check Tweets:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE "KIM TAEHYUNG"🎉💗🎂. I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST✨. STAY HUMBLE😀🙌 AND ENJOY YOUR DAY!!✨ I LOVE YOU💗🎉#HAPPYVDAY#HappyTaehyungDay pic.twitter.com/t0qr68BVpW — Memen👒 (@JasssiOrdonio) December 30, 2020

Happy V-Day!

Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung!! thank you for making me and the other army happy because of your ridiculous behavior, we really love you and love you💗💗 I Miss you 💜 #HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/2BEEW1yUqj — CHERRY🍒 |MUTUALAN KUY-! (@vXvnte) December 29, 2020

Happy Birthday Taehyung!

happy birthday taehyung! love u so SO much and youre the best in the world. u help and inspire me every single day. hope u have an amazing day! <3#HAPPYVDAY pic.twitter.com/vu0Ri9IPfj — TAE & SHUA DAY (@taeultiss) December 30, 2020

Videos and Pics Take Over Twitter

Happy birthday taehyung! I hope your having a wonderful day. I want to thank you for aways making me happy, I hope your doing good. Thank you for existing 😐🤚 #HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/0tahp5Tkxp — 🌱Ayaa⁷ (@taejeonji) December 30, 2020

Winter Bear Kim Taehyung

Happy birthday to our Winter Bear, Kim Taehyung!!!💜💜 We Love you!! 😘😘#태형아_너의존재자체가_선물 pic.twitter.com/zqf4e2Ruv3 — Ceegee13 (@chadrizze) December 30, 2020

ARMY Shares Birthday Wishes

Happy Birthday Taehyung Kim. Always be happy and safe because your Armys will give you support and love wherever you need. Armys love you and will always love you for being yourself and the way you are. I wish luck for another great year of growth and happiness for TaeBear <3 A~ pic.twitter.com/qcVY1v4YNr — aahh_mochi_ (@AahhMochi) December 30, 2020

'We Purple You'

Happy birthday taehyung!! 💜 thank you for being such a kind & joyful soul in this universe. I love you so much & i wish you the best🎂🥂 thank you for being a huge source of happiness for me @BTS_twt #HappyTaehyungDay #Taehyungbirthday #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/R0FxM5lsfc — May ♉️ (@MayteVtaehyung) December 30, 2020

Birthday Boy Taehyung!

The Bangtan boy has massive followers. Notes of love, adorable messages and birthday wishes will continue to pour on social media, as ARMY celebrates V-Day. We eagerly wait to see more birthday surprises to unfold as the day goes by. Happy Birthday, V!

