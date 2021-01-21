Are you fancy of dates and numbers? Then, today is a rather special day. January 21, 2021 marks the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century! Cool enough to share with everyone? A lot of tweets and messages on similar lines are trending online as everyone recognises the uniqueness of today's day and date. We are living in the 21st century and currently in the 21st year of the century. Today's date marks the 21st day of the month. So it is a repetition, a rare date, that occurs once in a hundred years! October 10, 2020 is a Very Unique Date! 10102020 Combination Makes it Rare and Never Occurring Again Day.

A unique sequence of dates, numbers put together is always fascinating. People often wait for such dates to have important functions like proposals, weddings, even birth at times. Those who love numerology, often wait for such rare or important dates to start their new beginnings. With the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century, a lot of people have taken to Twitter to bring this to notice.

Check Tweets on 21st January 2021:

Special Day

Wishing everyone A very special n historical day of our life... Today is the *21st Day* of *21st Year* of the *21st Century*. ❣️ HAVE A NICE DAY ❣️ — लाखन सिंह बोहरा (@singhlakhan) January 21, 2021

Living a Unique Day

*An unique Day of our life* Today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. — Naresh Gera (@gerank) January 21, 2021

Did You Notice?

Did anyone noticed that Today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century? — Vikas Pal (@VikashPal01) January 21, 2021

Good Luck and Prosperity to All

Today is the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century - hope all the 21s bring the harmony of good luck and prosperity for the country #ThursdayMotivation — Sangeeta Gupta (@sangeetagupta29) January 21, 2021

It would be even more special at 9:21 PM today, since it will be 21:21 on 21/1/2021. So what are you waiting for? Do share this interesting fact over WhatsApp messages with your family and relatives.

