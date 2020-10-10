Have you noticed today's date? Now if you checked your phone it probably just shows you 10 Oct, 2020 or Oct 10. We don't really write down the dates anymore, in the date, month and year format. But that is what makes today's date very special. October 10, 2020 written in the dd/mm/year format reads 10/10/2020 or 10102020. Now if you love such numerical combinations of the dates, then you have to share the uniqueness of this date with your friends and family. Those who have noticed are sharing it on social media already. Another similar rare date we saw this year was the February 2, 2020. It formed 02-02-2020, a rare palindrome.

Messages regarding unique dates, or a combination of time with the date, forming a nice numerical format always have an audience. Today's date of 10/10/2020 is unique as such things occur once in a thousand years! But this same date combination will never be coming again. So those who have noticed this date have shared related messages and tweets online. It carries a 10 on 10 which makes it a lucky day for many, if you believe in the numerology.

Check Tweets About Today's Date:

Hope Having a Great Day

Hope y'all are having a great day.... 10102020 🥰😍🥳 — 🌈Titus Mokou 🌈 (@Titus_Mokou) October 10, 2020

Never Coming Again

Date : 10102020 – The Date That Will Never Come Again Time : 10:20 🌸Good Morning🌸 pic.twitter.com/qY6R9Mn3zr — ♨️ ⩜ɗᥲ۲ʂん ♨️ (𝓐𝓭𝔂) (@ThinkAdy) October 10, 2020

Unique Date

Today is a unique date 10102020. — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 10, 2020

Like That Thing?

It is 10102020 today for those who like that kinda thing pic.twitter.com/jTfHZMrSUZ — Bhushan Kumar (@bogeyno2) October 10, 2020

It can be called as the luckiest day today. People often wait for such unique combination of dates to have their weddings or any important functions. In fact, today's date has made it the most popular wedding day in Singapore this year, says a report. More than 800 people have registered themselves to get married today. The date not only has a nice ring to it, but its a date that comes in a lifetime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).