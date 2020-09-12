There are over thousands of cat accounts on the internet with over millions of views and followers to them. But among all the other cute, grumpy or tiny cats that you have seen until now, Jazzypurrs will be stand out! Named Jasper, this Sphynx breed cat has no eyes. We are not talking about any blind cat, but a cat with visible eye sockets as both its eyes are removed because of a medical condition. The results leaves a hairless and eyes cat, looking like a perfect skeleton! Pictures of Jasper look spooky no doubt, but his very unique appearance is making him famous on social media. Pictures of Jazzypurrs (Insta handle) are going viral and getting all the attention off late. Hairless Sphynx Cat, Xherdan With Wrinkles All Over Body Looks Scary to Netizens, Pictures Go Viral.

Jazzypurrs whose real name is Jasper is an 11-year-old Sphynx breed feline. He was diagnosed with a condition called FHV, feline herpes virus. It caused a corneal ulcer in his right eye which resulted in the eye to be removed. Five years later, the same condition was detected in the other eye, so that too had to be operated and removed. So Jasper is now eyeless, making his eye sockets visible. Recently, a few pictures of him were shared on Twitter and they freaked people out. Because of no hair and eyes being taken out, the feline looks more like a skeleton. And a living and moving skeleton around, that'd be spooky. New Grumpy Cat on The Internet! Kitzia, the Angry Feline Goes Viral For Her Forever Annoyed Expressions (Watch Pics and Videos).

Check The Pics That Went Viral on Twitter:

Meet Jazzypurrs. She had some corneal ulcers and had to have both eyes removed. Because she originally has no fur you can clearly see her eye sockets, resulting in a gorgeous spook of a skelly cat. pic.twitter.com/E4EmDs7lD6 — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 9, 2020

If you too are creeped out, than you are not alone. The tweet is going viral with mix reactions, most being scared of its appearance. Check some reactions:

Scary AF

I'm sorry Jazzypurrs but you're scary as fuck no offense — Owen M. Roe (@OwenMRoe) September 9, 2020

Perfect Halloween Companion

Soul Stirring?

bro this cat just ate my soul — Nathan Allebach (@nathanallebach) September 9, 2020

But She's Gorgeous

She’s gorgeous 🥺 — flo (@40fmm18) September 10, 2020

Won't Get Sleep!

Why would you show this to me? 😢 will I even sleep peacefully 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/PhUx3JTEkF — ♠Anel'amafuze ♠ (@nele_nah) September 10, 2020

In case, you want to see more of his pictures, we have got some from his Instagram where he has close to 70,000 followers. So Jasper is no less than a star online. Check some more pics:

Here's Jazzy Before Her Eyes Were Removed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper (@jazzy.purrs) on Mar 26, 2020 at 6:19pm PDT

That Little Fur Tho!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper (@jazzy.purrs) on Jan 10, 2020 at 2:03pm PST

Jazzy Has His Doll Too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper (@jazzy.purrs) on Sep 16, 2019 at 3:58am PDT

Cute Much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasper (@jazzy.purrs) on Jun 26, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

What do you think? The comments on Instagram have followers pouring all hearts and love for this kitty but the pics on Twitter have creeped out some people. Yes, he does look weird but he sure deserves all the love. Jazzypurrs can become an internet sensation cat, don't you think?

