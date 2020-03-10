Hairless Sphynx Xherdan With Wrinkles All Over Body Looks Scary to Netizens, Pictures Go Viral

Hairless Sphynx (Photo Credits: xherdanthenakedcat Instagram)

A hairless Sphynx cat has been scaring people on the internet since quite some time. Six-year-old Xherdan, the naked cat from Ruti in Switzerland is so frightening that people think it is not a cat at all. Well, we don't completely disagree with the idea as well. And the cat is a little too popular on social media and has over 22,000 followers on Instagram.

Xherdan is not just a furless cat but is covered with wrinkles completely. As pictures of Xherdan goes viral, people begin comparing it to aliens and other extra-terrestrial creatures. Although the catty looks forever angry, 47-year-old owner Sandra Filippi says that he is a 'sweet cat who loves to sleep and talk'. But people keep comparing it to caterpillar, brain and even a dumpling.

Sandra was quoted as saying, "When I first saw him, he immediately stole my heart. His wrinkled pink skin, as fine as a peach, and his turquoise eyes, I was in love! He has had this many wrinkles since the day he was born." The cat often wishes people 'Caturday' on Instagram. Xherdan also updates her followers whenever she has a doctor's appointment or is celebrating something.

Sandra said that the wrinkled pink skin and his turquoise eyes are things she loves the most about him. She also said that Xherdan has had the wrinkles since his birth. She said, "Xherdan is a very active cat and he talks a great deal, in all pitches, when he is excited, when he is hungry, when he plays or while cuddling and falling asleep, he is like a child and his character is very lovely."