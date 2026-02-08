The early 2000s television show CATS, a stylish Indian adaptation of the American hit Charlie’s Angels, has recently resurfaced in public discourse as a sombre chapter in Indian entertainment history. While intended to be a sleek breakthrough for its three female leads, the series is now frequently referred to as "cursed" due to the grim fates of its stars. Within five years of the show’s conclusion, two of the leading actresses had died by suicide, while the third permanently walked away from the limelight. Kushal Punjabi, Jiah Khan, Pratyusha Banerjee and Other Indian TV and Film Actors Who Committed Suicide.

Two Tragedies in Two Years

The show’s core cast featured prominent models and rising stars Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa, and Malini Sharma. Their off-screen lives took a tragic turn shortly after the series ended its 32-episode run on Sony TV.

Nafisa Joseph, a former Miss India 1997 and a popular MTV VJ, was the first to pass away. In July 2004, at the age of 26, Joseph died by suicide in her Mumbai apartment. Reports at the time indicated she was struggling with personal setbacks, including the sudden cancellation of her upcoming marriage to a businessman. Friends recalled her as a compassionate advocate who, during her Miss India tenure, expressed a deep desire to help the "downtrodden" and once remarked that the world’s biggest injustice was bringing a child into a world without peace.

The tragedy deepened in February 2006 when Kuljeet Randhawa, who was Joseph's close friend and CATS co-star, also died by suicide. Randhawa, 30, was at a high point in her career, having recently led the popular thriller Kohinoor. In a note recovered by police, she stated that the pressures of life had become overwhelming, though she explicitly cleared her family and partner of any blame. Her death sent shockwaves through the industry, particularly as she had been one of the people most affected by Nafisa's passing two years prior.

A Career Cut Short

The third lead, Malini Sharma, followed a path that effectively ended the trio’s presence in the industry. Despite receiving critical acclaim for her role as the vengeful spirit in the 2002 hit horror film Raaz, Sharma chose to retreat from the public eye almost entirely.

Following her departure from acting, Sharma transitioned into a private life away from the cameras. She reportedly moved into production-related work, serving as an art director on projects such as the 2008 film Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Current reports indicate that she remains completely disconnected from the entertainment world, maintaining a life of anonymity. Despite her early success and a Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut, she has shown no intention of returning to the spotlight, and her whereabouts remain largely unknown to the general public.

