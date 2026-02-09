Bengaluru, February 9: The Bengaluru police have registered a case against nine individuals for allegedly kidnapping a pregnant pet cat and selling it to commercial breeders. The incident, which has sparked outrage among animal welfare advocates, involves the abduction of a high-breed cat from a residential area. Authorities are currently investigating the commercial network behind the theft.

The complaint was filed by the cat's owner, who alleged that the group targeted the animal specifically because of its pregnancy and pedigree. According to the police report, the suspects allegedly coordinated the abduction before selling the cat to breeders who intended to profit from the upcoming litter.

Cat Theft in Bengaluru, 9 Booked

The owner noticed the cat was missing and initially launched a search in the neighborhood. After reviewing local footage and gathering information from witnesses, it was revealed that the pet had been forcibly taken. Further inquiry led to the identification of several individuals allegedly involved in the logistics of the kidnapping and the subsequent transaction.

The police have booked the nine suspects under various sections related to theft and animal cruelty. Preliminary investigations suggest that this may not be an isolated incident, pointing toward an organised racket that targets expensive pet breeds for illegal breeding and sale.

Illegal breeding has become a growing concern in major Indian cities like Bengaluru. High-demand breeds are often kept in poor conditions to produce multiple litters for the "pet market." When a pregnant pet is stolen, the value of the "merchandise" increases significantly, as the thieves stand to profit from both the mother and the kittens.

Animal welfare activists emphasise that such thefts are not just property crimes but severe cases of animal trauma. "A pregnant animal requires specific medical care and a familiar environment; being abducted and shifted into a commercial breeding setup is incredibly stressful," noted a local animal rights volunteer.

The Bengaluru police are currently working to locate and rescue the cat. While some of the accused have been questioned, others remain at large. The police are also examining the digital records of the accused to trace the buyer who allegedly purchased the cat for breeding purposes.

Officials have urged pet owners to be vigilant and ensure their pets are microchipped, which can help in identification and recovery in cases of theft. Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Indian Justice Code (BNS), those found guilty could face significant fines and imprisonment.

