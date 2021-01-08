Twitter was abuzz with Jeffree Star and Jeffree Star Kanye West dating rumours! In fact, many tweets and messages had it that Kanye West actually cheated on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star and that is why they're getting a divorce now. But the beauty guru has decided to put an end to the lies and shared a YouTube video where he clearly mentions that Kanye and him haven't even hung out, let alone dating or 'sleeping' with each other.

The 35-year-old beauty guru shared a YouTube video that titled "Addressing The Kanye Situation" and cleared the air. "I’m single ... I’m not sleeping with anyone. This is so weird … this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time … I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I get why people are really laughing about this. In an old song of mine from 2009 called B**** Please, I say a line about Kanye. The makeup artist captioned the clip,

He further said: "Hi 2021, let’s relax. Addressing this Kanye West and Jeffree Star situation and the truth about why I moved to the state of Wyoming."

The entire controversy started after a TikTok personality Ava Louise, insinuated that West and Star were having an affair. "Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while. A lot of people in the scene have known for a while." Louise said.

The baseless TikTok video hinting at a hypothetical relationship between Kanye West & Jeffree Star is untrue. With no evidence, the information that Kanye West may have cheated on Kim Kardashian West with Jeffree Star caused the rumour to trend on Twitter and also make its way onto the Deuxmoi Instagram Story. Reports also have it that it prompted Star to delete a 2011 tweet about seeing West.

Jeffree Star's "Addressing The Kanye Situation" Video:

Louise noted that she didn't have "concrete evidence" to confirm the affair. Jeffree Star who has built a beauty empire & was earlier a MySpace celebrity was also accused last year of sexual assault, groping, physical violence and offering hush money during those days, as per an exclusive investigation by Insider.

