Kanye West Cheated on Kim Kardashian West with Jeffree Star? An unbelievably bizarre piece of information is doing rounds on Twitter and TikTok in the US that says Kanye West cheated on his wife, Kim with beauty guru Jeffree Star. However, it turns out, there is no evidence to support the theory that Kanye even met Jeffree Star, let alone dating him. However, the source of the rumour, you ask? It is a TikTok video from a troll whose claim to fame is going viral (more like garnering hate) for licking the toilet seat last year when coronavirus pandemic took over the world. Jeffree Star dating Kanye West is a rumour that started on TikTok and is not true, as per the Insider.

Recently, it was reported that Kanye and Kim Kardashian West, were headed towards a divorce. Tati Westbrook, Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star's Drama Has Churned out Funny Memes and Jokes That Make the Tea 10 Times Hotter!

And while this led to several speculations one of the false pieces of information that were able to make its way through from TikTok to Twitter was that Kanye cheated on Kim with Jeffree Star. A TikTok video claimed that gossip in Los Angeles had been revolving around Kanye and Star "for months" and it was made by none other than Ava Louise who was licking a toilet seat last year in an aeroplane, in a desperate attempt to go viral. All these trends prompted YouTube drama personality Keemstar to ask Jeffree Star about the rumour to which he said: "I'm having the best time in Wyoming, come visit sometime!"

Reached out to Jeffree Star for a statement based on the allegations that he is hooking up with Kanye West. #DramaAlert 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y6xfojGU45 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 6, 2021

The baseless TikTok video hinting at a hypothetical relationship between Kanye West & Jeffree Star is untrue. With no evidence, the information that Kanye West may have cheated on Kim Kardashian West with Jeffree Star caused the rumour to trend on Twitter and also make its way onto the Deuxmoi Instagram Story. Reports also have it that it prompted Star to delete a 2011 tweet about seeing West.

Jeffree Star who has built a beauty empire & was earlier a MySpace celebrity was also accused last year of sexual assault, groping, physical violence and offering hush money during those days, as per an exclusive investigation by Insider. While it was known that Star would indulge in racist outbursts, Star's former friends, peers, and associates told Insider that he has a history of physical and sexual when he was at the height of his Myspace fame and some of these allegations are extremely serious involving homeless teenagers.

