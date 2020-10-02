Jeffree Star who has built a beauty empire was earlier a MySpace celebrity and now he is being accused of sexual assault, groping, physical violence and offering hush money during those days, as per an exclusive investigation by Insider. While it was known that Star would indulge in racist outbursts, Star's former friends, peers, and associates told Insider that he has a history of physical and sexual when he was at the height of his Myspace fame and some of these allegations are extremely serious involving homeless teenagers. Tati Westbrook, Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star's Drama Has Churned out Funny Memes and Jokes That Make the Tea 10 Times Hotter!

Reportedly four people said that Star groped men around him without consent and five people reported that they personally saw Star using a close-range stun gun or other tasing devices to hurt and intimidate people around him. These people contacted Insider and told them that In 2009 Star used a taser on a homeless teen who had "rejected his affections in a movie theatre." Jeffree Star Best Looks: From Pink Hair to the Sultry Glam, Check Out Internet Sensation’s Iconic Looks on His 34th Birthday.

The allegations don't just end there, apparently, he also preyed on the teen who later stayed the night in Star's apartment. Insider was told that "Star gave him Ambien until he was intoxicated and forcibly performed oral sex on him without his consent". Star has been accused of sexually preying on men around him through "nonconsensual oral sex and groping at his music performances." Jeffree Star Exposes Too Faced Cosmetics for Playing NikkieTutorials DIRTY and Nikita Dragun Lies on Philip DeFranco’s Face!

However, these allegations have been vehemently denied by Star's attorney and they reject the physical and sexual violence mentioned in the Insider article. While calling the accusations "false and defamatory" they denied all the allegations. Messages obtained by Insider also showed two of Insider's on-the-record sources discussing a $10,000 payout offer from Star to recant their allegations.

Jeffree Star has been in the world of media and entertainment right from the MySpace days, where he was known for his love for music and bold personality. From being the most followed person on MySpace to becoming a billionaire businessperson, Star has come a long way. HOWEVER, these allegations change the entire narrative. Not only are these allegations shocking but can put him behind bars if proven. While Jeffery Star has kept a stance where he says that these allegations are false, if the proofs leak out, the beauty mogul might find himself in deep trouble.

