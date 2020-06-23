June is Pride month and TikTok got into the bandwagon to support the LGBTQ+ community by introducing a range of new features! The idea is to support the talented LGBTQ+ creators on the platform. TikTok has added a series of #MyPride creative effects. TikTok is known for the plethora of effects, transitions and filters that range from being funny to creative. The new upgrades include "Pride Polaroid, Rainbow Eyeshadow, Rainbow Sparkles, Pride Flag Cape, and Rainbow Ribbons".

#BlackLivesMatter support stickers were the latest addition in the TikTok creative world and now new Pride stickers here are being totally loved by people. TikTok's Pride features include colourful stickers, and filters creatively integrating the pride flag. TikTok had recently pledged $3 million to LGBTQ+ organizations. The main aim of it is to provide for resources, support, and shelter, among other important necessities.

TikTok had also recently launched a Donation Sticker feature to easily embed stickers in their TikTok Videos & TikTok Live videos. COVID-19 has severely impacted the low wage workers who are unable to make their ends meet. In this time, TikTok aims to raise funds for the needy people. ByteDance Owned short video making app 'TikTok' came up with a new way to raise funds for COVID-19 affected patients. Apple Has an Official Account on TikTok Now with Nothing Published So Far.

"Even during a crisis that requires us to keep our distance from others in our community, we can support each other throughout. Consider adding a Donation Sticker to your videos in support of these organizations," Reveals TikTok. To help promote the LGBTQ+ community on TikTok aims at inclusivity and diversity. TikTok recently found itself amid various controversies with silencing some voices therefore this step might help create a reputation it being a more welcoming platform to creators from all walks of life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).