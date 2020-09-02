A leopard that gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik in Maharashtra two weeks ago shifted to the wild with her cubs on Tuesday. The video of the wild cat with her babies had gone viral earlier leaving people surprised. The clip showed the four tiny cubs with their mother sitting in the corner of the hut, licking her fur. The small video which was shared widely was heartwarming. In another video shared today, the leopardess could be takin her babies back the jungle back from the hut, where she gave birth.

Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department Officer told ANI, "Female leopard gave birth to four inside a hut in Igatpuri. They are all safe and healthy. We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. Due to cubs, we cannot catch the leopardess now." He informed that leopards are present in big numbers in Igatpuri area. Is the Viral Video of Leopard Roaming on the Roads of Thane Real? Know The Truth Behind the Clip Being Circulated on Social Media

Leopard With Her Cubs Shift to Jungle:

#WATCH: A leopard that gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik last month, shifted to the jungle with her cubs yesterday. (Video Source: Forest Department) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FT8NNyNU4y — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

The video shared in August has over two lakh views and more than 21,300 likes. The video shared today already has more than 30,000 views. In the recent video, the leopard could be seen taking her cubs by the neck and placing them on logs of wood. She also takes out one by one in the video. It is indeed delighted to see how the mother takes her babies one by one very carefully between her teeth. She returns to take them one by one and keep them behind a bushy area. Officials and villagers and other members of the forest department were quite happy that the leopardess cleared the house by herself.

