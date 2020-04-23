Is the Viral Video of Leopard Roaming on the Roads of Thane Real? Know The Truth Behind the Clip Being Circulated on Social Media

Viral Video of Leopard Roaming On The streets of Thane (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has begun, the talks about nature healing itself and the wildlife coming back on the streets have taken over social media. The most recent news says that amid the COVID-19 lockdown a leopard was spotted on the streets of Thane around the Upawan lake area, Pawar Nagar, Bethany Hospital Road. This video was shared widely on social media claiming that a clip of a leopard roaming around was from Thane and taken amid lockdown. However, is this true? Was a leopard really roaming around in the streets of Thane? Well, here's a fact check. Fact Check: Truth About Viral Video Being Circulated on WhatsApp as Lions Roaming in Thane Godhbunder Road.

Is the Leopard Video From Thane?

Due to the lockdown and some of the other animals and fish like dolphins being spotted around Mumbai, it becomes very easy for people to believe that there are probably leopards walking down the streets of Thane. However, it is not true. The video is, in fact, from Tirupati and is also an old one. The video is available to watch on YouTube! The fake video was doing rounds on social media with the message, "Leopard reclaims its territory during lockdown in Upawan lake area of Thane." Check out the fake viral video:

The fake video of Leopard at Thane was busted and was clarified by N.B.Muthe Range forest officer of the Thane Division. The video is quite old and it is not from Mumbai's Thane district. In fact, a search was also conducted around the area of Bethany hospital but it was later found out that the video isn't from Thane and just like the humpback whales in Mumbai fake video, this too is fake!

Check Out The Real Video on YouTube:

Some Twitter users had initially pointed out that this video doesn't seem to be from Thane district and had tagged various organisations to find out the truth. Check out the tweet:

Thanks fr flagging ths #FakeNews abt leopard spotted in #Thane As conveyed by @jituramgaokar Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, DCF (Territorial) Thane...ths video is from Tirupati. It is available on YouTube https://t.co/1QCkPL3bYi nd everyone people sud nt circulate it and avoid panic. — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) April 22, 2020

We urge you to not spread fake videos, tweets or clips without verifying it in the first place. It is very important, now more than ever to curb fake information and not spread fear among people when there is already so much going out with the coronavirus outbreak.

Fact check