Lucas Raven Recalls an Incident From His Nepal Trip That Taught Him an Important Life Lesson

Lucas Raven (Photo Credits: File Image)

Having breakfast in Miami, lunch in Toronto and dinner in Moscow might be probably everyone’s dream. In other words, life is all about travelling and exploring different countries. While many might have contrasting opinions, but Lucas Raven has lived his life by travelling to different countries. He is a luxury travel connoisseur who’s life is all about exploring different parts of the world. With having his own travel column in Esquire magazine, he has made a significant contribution to travel and lifestyle in the last few years. “Every journey has something new to offer, so make the most of your travel experiences worth remembering in life”, said Raven.

Besides having his travel column, Lucas has shared his travel experiences on many digital platforms, and he has even appeared on the television multiple times. An American-Filipino-Arab TV personality, the young influencer describes his work as a business to influence happiness. Not just travel influencer, Mr Raven is also a true fashionista who inspires every man with his style. Among all the menswear brands, Lucas Raven revealed that he would choose New & Lingwood as it goes with his personality. Defining fashion in the simplest way, he said, “It is all about being in your own skin and not imitating someone. Never dress to impress, dress the way you want to express yourself.”

His Instagram feed shows his adventurous personality and it seems that all his life, Raven has been surrounded by beautiful mountains, beaches and breath-taking views. “Escape the ordinary” – the motto of Lucas Raven’s extraordinary life. Currently, the young man is on a break from his travel journeys due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He further added, “Praying that COVID-19 goes away as soon as possible. I miss my travel journeys and I can’t wait to embark on my next journey. There’s been enough self-isolation for now. Let’s hope for peace and the things to get back to normal.” Calling every travel experience as his teacher, Lucas Raven stated that his trip to Nepal taught him to never take anything for granted. “I saw how kids walked a mile, barefoot, probably hungry, and just to get some fresh-water to drink”, he added.