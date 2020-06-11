Makoko, a gorilla weighing 210 kilograms was airlifted from its enclosure in a South African zoo and flown to a hospital. The 34-year-old male western lowland gorilla from the Johannesburg Zoo, had been suffering from a chronic nasal discharge and had stopped responding to medical treatment. Hence, the animal had to be flown for an immediate CT scan and other medical examination. As going by road would have taken long ad the condition of the gorilla was deteriorating, the animal facility decided to arrange for a helicopter. Around five people had to together lift Makoko off the stretcher after the CT scan. A hospital shared pictures and video of the gorilla on Facebook.

Dr Kresen Pillay, who has been treating the gorilla since he first developed the illness was quoted as saying, "We had to consider how to get him there as fast as possible as he is an older animal and putting him under anaesthetic would have posed a risk for him during an hour's drive to and from the hospital." On Saturday, Makoko was flown in a helicopter to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital which is located 64 km away from Johannesburg Zoo. The medical care was chosen as t has a CT scanner strong enough to hand with the ape's weight.

Pictures Showing Gorilla Being Taken to Hospital:

Watch The Video Below:

Dr Pillay added, "His condition means he's got inflammation in his nose and has a growth that has formed, which could be an allergy but we first need to confirm. Over time it has grown and now he has masses which have blocked his nasal passages." Onderstepoort Hospital wrote in a Facebook post, "Prof Gerhard Steenkamp examined Makokou's nasal passages. He found that they were almost entirely blocked with what looked like several tumours. There was some relief that no cancerous cells were found in the biopsied tissue." According to Dr Pillay, Makoko said that the gorilla is now in a better condition after the CT scan. He will undergo an operation and is currently back at his enclosure in Johannesburg Zoo. He will turn 35 on July 9.

