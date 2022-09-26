There are many weird jobs around the world, but imagine rating penises for a living? Well, a Las Vegas model is assisting guys in overcoming their penis worries and it is her real job. This XXX-tra hot vixen of Las Vegas judges the lengths and sizes of men's genitalia and brings joy to many men as Valentina Bellucci makes a sizable profit. The XXX babe reassures her clientele that penises are like breasts in that their attractiveness depends on the individual. The brunette penis-size rater was born in Italy. She produces and participates in erotica as she receives a tonne of hot penis rating requests from guys on Skype and XXX OnlyFans looking for frank crotch evaluations.

"Does size matter?" has always been the biggest question. According to a recent study on penis size measurements in 86 countries, the average penis length in the United States is said to be 5.17 inches. A recent study revealed that maybe Indian men have longer penises that American men who only have the 59th biggest in the world. The most impressive sized weenies were that of Ecuadorian men. They reportedly have an average length of up to 6.95 inches. Cambodians, on the other hand, fell short, placing last with just 3.95 inches when completely upright. The person who now holds the unofficial record for having the largest penis in the world acknowledged that his sex partners find it difficult to deal with his XXX-tra huge size during sexual sessions.

Bellucci, however, is adamant that penis size and endowment dimensions are meaningless. The OnlyFans seductress continues by stating that size preference is arbitrary and that the majority of people prefer something satisfying to something enormous.

Bellucci told DailyStar: "Basically, men pay [me] to look at a picture of their d–k and tell them if it looks good and mainly if it’s big enough. UnfViralortunately, a lot of men think that size is the only thing that matters, and a hot girl wouldn’t want to have sex with them if their d–k is too small". "I always tell men that d–k size is just like boob size If you ask around, most guys will tell you they like average, C cup [sized breasts], maybe something slightly bigger", the XXX star explained.

