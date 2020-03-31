Zoom Tops on The List of Most Downloaded Android Apps In India; Overthrows WhatsApp, TikTok & Instagram

Zoom (Photo Credits: Play Store)

Zoom app becomes the most downloaded Android app in India amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of the country. Many Businesses, institutions & Launches were held due to the scare of coronavirus. This is where the Zoom App Comes into play.

Zoom App allows up to 50 participants to join a video conference call & more than 10 people to join a call. The app is designed for video conference, teaching online courses, online training, video demonstrations & virtual meetings. Most people can use these features and can work from home & they are. People with personal meetings, presentations, any online course can take advantage of Zoom as it provides Dual Screen & HD video, voice system.

In addition to this, users can record their virtual meetings in MP4 & M4A Video Formats & can even be downloaded by another teammates. This is the reason why this app is most preferred in India. Zoom has overthrown many popular apps like WhatsApp, TikTok & Instagram. The app has over 50 million downloads on Play Store & it is the only app that has gained benefit from the coronavirus pandemic.