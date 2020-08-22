Manushi Chhillar, 2017 Miss India shared pictures of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home in Mumbai. She took to social media with a photo of Ganpati idol marking the occasion. Manushi wrote that this was the first time she brought Ganpati home for Ganesh Chaturthi and is quite excited about it. Being from Haraya, she has never celebrated the festival with pomp and fervour. But now that she is in Mumbai, the beauty queen is elated after getting to experience different cultures and celebrating them like her parents always wanted. Manushi also mentioned that her Ganpati idol is made of clay ensuring it is eco-friendly and thus no harm is caused to the environment while drowning it in water. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Arpita Khan Sharma And Alvira Agnihotri Welcome Lord Ganesha At Sohail Khan's Home (View Pics)

She writes, "Celebrating festivals like this is very important because it brings people and cultures closer but if we can celebrate it in the most eco-friendly way, we will also contribute towards nature conservation." Moreover, Manushi is planning to do Ganpati Visarjan at home in a clay tree pot. Also, the clay idol is embedded with seeds in it to ensure so that a tree grows out of it. Manushi mentions, "I am looking forward to nurture the seeds well so that life sprouts from it."

Manushi Chillar Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2020:

In the photo Manushi posted, she can be seen wearing a white elephant kurta and minimal makeup. She is seen sitting beside the Ganpati idol adorned with flowers. In one of the photos, she holds a plate of modak in her hands, a sweet dish made on Ganesh Chaturthi and as an offering.

