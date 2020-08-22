Today is Ganesh Chaturthi and the nation is trying to celebrate it in a controlled way as COVID-19 threat is still looming at large. Bollywood celebrities too have been doing the same by maintaining all precautions and social distancing norma. Yesterday, we shared with you how Shilpa Shetty welcomed Lord Ganesha home and today, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri did the same at Sohail Khan's place. Last year, the festivities took place at Arpita's house but it seems the venue has been shifted to Sohail's this year. Earlier, Lord Ganesha used to be welcomed at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment for many years. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ramayan’s Iconic Jodi Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Reunite for a Ganeshotsav Special Episode on Star Plus (Watch Video)

The Ganpati idol for the Khan household has always been red in colour. The tradition continues this year too. Arpita and Alvira can be seen with the idols looking ready to dive into a subdued festive mood this year.

Arpita can be seen holding the smaller Ganpati.

Alvira Agnihotri follows behind her

The women look pretty in their garbs

Alvira's salwar suit looks quite elegant

There were fewer people to welcome the Lord as that's part of the guidelines.

Many celebs have geared up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a much-mellowed manner as the country is still battling the COVID-19 scare.

