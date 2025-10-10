As the festive season approaches, Tanishq, India’s premier jewellery retail brand from the House of Tata, proudly unveils its standout collection of the season, ‘Mriganka’. This extraordinary collection draws inspiration from mythical worlds and imaginative realms, serving as a captivating entry point into a land where floating palaces, celestial gardens, and ethereal creatures come alive in gold. Each piece in the Mriganka collection is a powerful tribute to India’s rich storytelling heritage, celebrated through intricate design and symbolism. Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar embodies the essence of Mriganka—bold, imaginative, and strikingly otherworldly. This Fall, The Fashion Focus Is on the Sophisticated Lifestyle of Ladies Who Lunch.

The collection has been meticulously crafted to create a visual experience that transcends trends. Each element, whether it’s a mystical 3D bird or a radiant palace, evokes a profound sense of wonder and presence. Drawing inspiration from legendary creatures and fantastical blooms, Mriganka is designed to be as awe-inspiring as the imagination itself, and as sublime as one’s dreams.

Utilizing advanced techniques such as stone-on-stone jadau, Badroom, Chandak, Ras Rava, and intricate jaali layering, the collection features a striking blend of colored kundan, exquisite enamel detailing, and 3D motifs. Each piece serves as a portal, transporting the wearer into the fantastical world of Mriganka, where myth and artistry seamlessly intertwine. From cascading harams that mirror the grandeur of palaces to statement rings inspired by mythical beings, and versatile pendant sets designed for a multitude of styles, Tanishq’s Mriganka redefines festive jewellery for the modern Indian woman.

Mriganka stands as a testament to Tanishq's exceptional ability to transform imagination into intricate, wearable art. Here, mastery in craft converges with the magic of storytelling, creating truly otherworldly designs. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer at Titan Company Limited, confidently states, "As we enter the festive season, we are thrilled to present 'Mriganka', an opulent celebration of the imaginative worlds of our dreams, enriched by the vibrant heritage of Indian stories. This collection invites you into a magical realm where majestic palaces rise above clouds, mystical beings of remarkable beauty, and rare exotic blooms are brought to life in gold. Every piece is infused with enchanting charm, crafted with exquisite artistry—from the high brilliance of Kundan and colored stones to sculptural 3D forms and layered textures. It captures the essence of this magical world, resulting in jewellery that is bold, expressive, and forward-thinking."

Get ready to be mesmerized by Mriganka, where elegance meets artistry in a stunning collection of jewellery designed for every budget! Each piece beautifully captures Tanishq’s signature fusion of design and significance, transforming your festive moments into celebrations of joy, beauty, and wonder. The name "Mriganka," meaning moon in Sanskrit, perfectly embodies the enchanting allure of an Indian girl, radiating with a captivating golden glow. These exquisite creations are not just accessories; they are treasures meant to be cherished as part of your family’s legacy!

